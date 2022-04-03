Stop negative tribal talk

I wish to express my deepest concern to my fellow countrymen and women regarding the recent highly framed and politicised negative tribal talks in Uganda following the demise of the former Speaker of Parliament. The genesis of this regrettable talks resulted mainly from misquoted remarks from the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo as he eulogised the fallen Speaker.

As a learned scholar and elder, the chief justice remarks were a plea to some people taking advantage and tribalised events that surrounded the airlifting of the Speaker to USA to seek for medical assistance. As a man of honour, the Chief Justice was so careful in the analysis of the events.

He even took the chance to remind the nation about the old edge African concept of humanness (Ubuntuism) regarding society attitude towards the sick (referring to the medical conditions the Speaker was in at a time) that commentators had deliberately shelved in their analysis of the events.

Ever since his remarks, some politicians and other social media commentators have continued to frame this aspect to suit their well-calculated misconception of the Chief Justice noble message to the society. It is indeed a sad moment that our political conversation landscape could easily be tilted into archaic negative tribal talk in the 21st Century Uganda.

Uganda is indeed a very beautiful country with 56 tribes and about nine indigenous communities that formally came to be recognised in the 1995 Constitution amendment of 2005. In fact tribes have remained a main source of identity in Uganda’s historiography.

They have been also able to maintain their trade and social relationships like intermarriages since time immemorial to an extent that in some areas it has become practically hard to ably distinguish people based on tribal identities. This is the fortune goldmine of nation building Uganda currently enjoys on the African continent and the world over.

In fact the beauty of Ugandan society regarding hospitality of every tribe continues to be unmatched on the continent. Today, almost 1.5 million refugees live in Uganda, making it the top refugee-hosting country in Africa and one of the top five refugee-hosting countries in the world.

This evidence further reveals our country as a paradise destination for humanity. This is a gift Uganda must never surrender to opportunists who often want to bank on negative tribal talks to tarnish the name of the country and its people. It is from this context that I would like to make some practical recommendations as follows:

• The country through Ministry of Education and Sports should make it mandatory for every student in tertiary institution to offer one compulsory native language in Uganda other than their own for a semester. This would ably help this class of future service men/ladies to appreciate the beauty of other tribes other than their own in nation building

•The government should deliberately continue nationwide programmes that build national tribal cohesion. Each citizen should also utilise every available political spaces to fight negative tribal talks aimed at dividing Ugandans.

Together we can continue to hold Uganda in its highest esteem without necessarily losing our cultural tribal identities. To have a belonging to a tribe is not a choice but its rather natural and necessarily. What is unnatural though is a culture of tribalising tribal issues!