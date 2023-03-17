Strengthen the private sector, SMEs capacity 

The developmental impact of the AfCFTA depends on the strength and transformation of the SMEs and the African private sector.

SMEs account for between 40 percent and 50 percent of most African countries’ gross domestic product, and an estimated 80 percent of jobs in sub-Saharan Africa are in SMEs.

In Uganda, SMEs account for about 75 percent of the GDP and employ more than 2.5 million people.

The private sector and SMEs, therefore, are important in alleviating poverty and supporting development in African countries. SMEs play a critical role and the private sector needs to support and receive benefits from the AfCFTA to have a developmental impact in Africa.

Trade remains an important driver of economic growth and the means through which African nations can safeguard themselves from economic shocks.

However, Africa has not captured enough trade and growth-enhancing benefits, accounting for 17 percent of the global population, while its portion of global trade has stagnated below 3 percent.

For a long time, African countries have been exporting primary commodities. This has increased their exposure to global volatility and adverse trade shocks. The reliance on primary commodities coupled with low levels of intra-African trade implies that African economic fortunes remain prone to commodity price movements and external shocks.

Strengthening the private sector and SMEs’ capacity to export will enhance intra-African trade while mitigating global volatility and enhancing the diversification and competitiveness of economies. The progress already registered by African countries under AFCTA is an important step to deepen economic integration and rationalize African regional trade and create economies of scale and regional value chains to accelerate industrialisation.

However, the private sector and SMEs still face key challenges,with lack of access to finance as the biggest, followed by lack of public sector investment and expenditure.

SMEs play a major role in developing economies accounting for the biggest percentage of business globally and the biggest contributors to job creation and global economic development.

According to the world bank they represent about 90 percent of business and more than 50 percent of employment worldwide for this reason addressing the concerns of SMEs and the private sector is important to address the success of the AfCFTA,

However, key constraints need to be addressed to ensure intra-African trade opportunities can be exploited to the benefit of African SMEs, and implementation must support the African private sector and SMEs so they exploit the opportunities presented by AfCFTA.

It is critical that this segment of the private sector, paying particular attention, is effectively engaged in the AfCFTA’s implementation, and that it receives the active support of governments, regional and continental institutions, and development partners.