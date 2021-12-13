Strengths-based approach can help students adjust to learning in Covid

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • As a matter of fact, doing what we do best leads to high levels of engagement and productivity, which is very good in a class setting or even at home. In a school, it means that teachers get to accomplish the intended learning activities, and thus achieve learning outcomes. 

The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have been severely disastrous for most Ugandans, especially youth, businesspeople, and school-going children. In Lango Sub-region, in the districts neighbouring Lake Kwania, and Lake Kyoga, namely Dokolo, Amolatar, Kwania and Apac, thousands of boys are now into catching fish, while most girls have been married off, or have babies, most of them below 16 years. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.