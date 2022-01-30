Students need Christian hope

Students in class in the past. PHOTO/FILE

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Living a life which is not practically examined by the self is like living a hopeless life.

When Covid-19 came in, schools were closed, other activities got closed. Schools in Uganda have been closed for more than 77 weeks, the longest anywhere in the world. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.