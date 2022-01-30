Students need Christian hope

When Covid-19 came in, schools were closed, other activities got closed. Schools in Uganda have been closed for more than 77 weeks, the longest anywhere in the world.

This long stay out of school has had a negative toll on students as they no longer had the desire to read and take part in self-oriented activities for their future. This situation fuelled hopelessness among students.

It is now good news that schools have been opened for learning to resume. We have all seen what coronavirus is!

But we need to understand that we are dealing with students of the third millennium whose minds are more transparent than those of the generations that are now read in history. And one of the factors to consider is having school chaplains to preach hope among students to understand the essence of living.

Pope St John Paul II taught that: “The purpose of the Catholic school is the advancement of the human person; each individual in their material and spiritual needs is personally at the centre of Jesus’ teaching.”

This is done so by the ministry of the chaplain of the whole school community: for leaders, who collaborate with him in the day-to-day life of the school; for teachers and other staff, who often involve him in their lives as well as the day-to-day life of the school; for parents and guardians, who see him as a link to their children.

We must also believe that coronavirus created a bridge of spiritual darkness, this happened when most worshiping centres were closed.

It is true that most students didn’t get access to praying and listening to spiritual nourishing words to give them hope in their lives.

Definitely, the help of school chaplains is required to bring back the light of hope to students; reorient the minds of students to Christian values.

The Holy Scriptures assures us that we were made in the image of God. Not only that, but we were “created for good works” (Ephesians 2:8-10). Someone who believes this world is as good as it gets will live differently from the person who believes he or she has a forever-future full of abundance and joy. Hope has a way of getting us through whatever we are facing. Christian students can live peering through the lens of eternity – future.

Instead of seeking fame, wealth, sexual fulfilment, enlightenment, or any other source of personal pleasure that must be enjoyed at the moment, believers recognise that even most beautiful of our experiences pale in comparison to what the Lord has in store for us.

A school chaplain is a safe person for young students to connect with at school and provides a listening ear, caring presence, and a message of hope.

Chaplains in relation to the school religious body run positive, fun activities for students and assist in fostering practical hope and caring for school communities.

Working with other members of the school’s support team, the chaplain cares for students struggling with issues such as difficultly in associating with school members, which in turn leads to development of poor self-esteem and depression.

Living a life which is not practically examined by the self is like living a hopeless life. When our students fail to appreciate the gift of nature that the Lord has blessed us with, we shall in turn find the whole generation planting seeds of various disparities, leading to a bleak future.

It is my humble prayer that schools provide chaplains to nourish spiritual needs of students.