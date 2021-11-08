Studying at home and doing exam at school leaves a lot to be desired

The presidential directive to have tertiary institutions and universities reopen on November 1 after the second closure during the 2nd wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, has seen these establishments buzzing again with activity as students reported back excitedly.

Last month the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) issued guidelines for reopening advising that institutions do so in a staggered manner, but with priority given to first-year students (freshers). According to the NCHE Executive Director, Prof Mary Okwakol, this is to “create room for the new university students with focus on study programmes laden with hands-on (practical) content.” This staggered reopening will also allow institutions to abide by the Covid19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) set out by the Ministry of Health.

Enter the Open Distance E-Learning (ODEL) system which was approved by NCHE and adopted by some institutions to deliver virtual teaching and learning for university students during the lockdowns. According to Prof Okwakol, institutions that have not yet applied for ODEL are encouraged to do so. In my opinion, this signifies a major shift in adaptation of learning and delivery of study content to students reflective of the prevailing times.

Last week I listened to a ‘manel’ that comprised four vice chancellors of four of Uganda’s public universities on KFM’s Hot Seat, and the common thread was a return to sit-in exams even after delivery of online learning for much of the period of closure. According to NCHE, “every institution should prepare and submit to the NCHE a customised programme that will enable reopening in a staggered manner.” None of the gentlemen mentioned take-home exams or an online mode of assessment for students unable to report back physically.

At the moment, the main concern for reopening of institutions hinges more on getting back to ‘business as usual’. In my reckoning, no attention has been given to the returning students’ mental wellbeing, anxieties they might have, low vaccine uptake and reasons for this, students with underlying conditions and their fears in returning to physical school. Also, the financial hurdles the sponsors, financiers, and parents must shoulder for the four to six weeks’ physical return to the end of the blended semester have most likely been ignored.

As a parent to young children and a full-time student, I am very familiar with the struggles learners have had to shoulder during all lockdown periods when learning had to drastically be moved online. Many students were opposed to it in the beginning and with justification, but when it was clear that it offered progression and the flexibility that virtual independent learning brings, they embraced it.

For university students, online coursework submission and end of semester assessments via take-home exams enables both the student and the lecturer to severally determine whether concepts have been understood. Unlike with sit-in exams, referencing and citations are a major part of online assessments, and with these the lecturer/tutor can confidently ascertain whether a student has grasped what has been taught.

Uganda Christian University (UCU) successfully managed to conduct at least three sessions of take-home exams during the pandemic closures, so why the rush back to sit-in exams when much of the delivery has been online? Is it a failure to mutually engage with NCHE with students in mind that university councils and senates have been bound to agree that non-practical course tutoring continues online but assess via sit-ins? Is this not a return to sleeping mode?

In these times where Covid-19 is still a looming threat, what provisions have educational institutions put in place for continuity if a student contracts the virus and must isolate for the requisite 10 to14 days? If this happens during the exams season, must the student miss out on physical exams and lose a semester or an entire year? Why can’t institutions customise as required by NCHE to allow all their learners be ably assessed in challenging times?

This reopening is likely a transitional period to next year’s full opening, but institutions and NCHE ought to be open to the flexibility required in these unprecedented times. Learning should be more student-centred and less about the economic gains.

Sylivia Ichumar Lorota, Stay-at-home mother, wife, and Communications major at UCU