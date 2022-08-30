Support locally led adaptation efforts to climate change

The complexity of climate change continues to derail the development efforts of least developed countries like Uganda in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 1 and 2 (Poverty eradication and Zero hunger respectively).

There are projections that indicate an increase in temperature, changes in precipitation patterns and extreme weather events and a continuous reduction in water availability in some places. These adverse weather changes will unfortunately affect Uganda’s local communities that heavily rely on rain fed agriculture for their livelihood.

For example, the recent July 3, Mbale floods that claimed the lives of at least 29 people and affected 800 households are a clear indication of how local people may be affected.

Additionally, drought has also affected many people in parts of north eastern Uganda.

According to the World Bank report of 2018, the agricultural sector employs 70 percent of the population in Uganda. However, with the continuous changes in climate patterns, communities are at risk of food insecurity, reduced agricultural production, and reduced incomes which impacts livelihoods. But because local people bear the brunt of climate risks, there is a need to support locally led adaptation efforts.

A locally led adaptation effort requires the participation of the local leadership and several other actors. It is a bottom-up approach that enables the selection of priorities by the local stakeholders thus promoting ownership of adaptation processes and outcomes at household and community levels.

This concept is quickly gaining ground in practice, for example, Global leaders at the COP26 climate conference endorsed the eight principles of locally led adaptation because business-as-usual practices are not working for communities at risk of climate change. Therefore, locally led adaptation should be supported because;

First, it recognises that the people closest to the effects of climate change especially those facing marginalisation due to systemic inequities in income, education, social capital, and political power should be at the frontline in dealing with climate change and hence require the financing and decision-making power so that adaptation investments reflect their priorities.

For example, farmers can contribute seeds from many varieties of crops to a new community seed bank so they have more options for planting in both exceptionally wet and dry years.

Second, locally led adaptation is about local people and their communities having individual and collective agency over their adaptation priorities and processes.

This means that the local people have the power in defining, prioritising, designing, monitoring and evaluating adaptation actions, and working with higher levels to implement and deliver adaptation solutions.

Additionally, locally led adaptation solutions reflect and manage the uncertainties associated with climate risk in ways that are tailored to specific locations. Different geographic locations experience different climate risks and, therefore, require adaptation strategies that match those locations. For instance, the adaptation options of a community experiencing floods are different from those of a community experiencing drought.

With a localised adaptation, communities are able to adopt flexible and incremental solutions that provide wider development gains in the immediate term while being flexible enough to accommodate possible changes in hazard intensity and frequency.

Lastly, when locally led adaptation efforts are implemented in together with wider governance reforms such as the Parish Development Model that foster collaboration across formal and customary authorities, intermediaries and diverse local actors, they will enable more sustainable and equitable solutions through the participation of the poorest and most vulnerable in decision-making processes.

The socio-economic consequences of climate change are disproportionately experienced by such vulnerable communities at the local level, and therefore it makes sense that adaptation should occur at the local level with local actors having control over how adaptation is funded, designed and delivered in their communities.

This will be vital for effective realisation of the adaptation goals in the near future as it will shine a light on the tangible needs that must be addressed and the capacities that should be harnessed to realise meaningful adaptation action at the local scale.