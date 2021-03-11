Support traditional birth attendants

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Traditional birth attendants (TBAs) are lay midwives in rural settings with no medical training. They provide care to pregnant, delivering and lactating mothers at their homes. In Bunyoro Sub-region in western Uganda where I practice as a medical doctor, many of the mothers reporting to the health facility first go through the hands of TBAs.

They come in mostly as emergencies - some with ruptured uterus, impending rupture, severe fetal distress, antepartum haemorrhage, obstructed labour, hypertension in pregnancy, eclampsia, postpartum hemorrhage, malaria in pregnancy, etc. These mothers come after delay when the intervention would be of little help.

A few mothers whom I interviewed believe in TBAs more than the medical birth attendants to the extent that some healthcare workers prefer to be delivered by the TBAs.

Some mothers said TBAs can deliver even where a midwife fails and that doctors perform caesarean section even when the mother can deliver vaginally.

I happened to visit one of the TBAs, and what I saw was quite interesting. I had difficulty accessing her facility because the road is in a poor state and very far. On arrival, she had about five local delivery beds, with some disposable gloves. There were three mothers in labour. They have uterotonic local herbs given in some doses, making the uterus to contract severely.

However, there were no sterile gloves, no fluids, no oxytocin, no misoprostol, and no fetoscope. The environment was very dirty.

Ivan Chemos,

chemosi100@gmail.com