Support women to participate in conservation

Last week I had an engagement meeting with the oil refinery affected women in Buseruka Sub-county, Hoima District to equip them with knowledge and skills of environmental conservation efforts, human rights and climate mitigation and adaption as well.

The meeting was organised by Oil Refinery Residents Association (ORRA) to prepare the oil affected persons for the expected negative impact of climate change likely to come from the oil and gas sector.

However, I found out that oil affected women in Buseruka Sub-county are the most vulnerable groups.

They are already grappling with the negative impacts of the climate change.

First, they are the mothers of their families and leading home activities like farming, bringing up children and caring for the homes.

The negative impacts of the climate change were evidenced by the dried crops like maize and beans, army worm which had attacked the maize.

Additionally, there is too much sunshine which has caused loss of livestock due to shortage of water and pasture. During the interactions, the women noted out that they were facing serious climatic changes such as prolonged drought resulting from the massive destructions of the wetland and forests.

Additionally, residents are carrying out charcoal burning, businessmen, planting eucalyptus trees which consume a lot of water in the wetlands and also the oil companies carrying out the oil developments and related activities. These human activities have contributed much to the destruction of the critical eco-systems in the area.

The oil affected persons, especially the women need to be empowered on how to do the environmental conservation activities such as planting of both indigenous and fruit trees which will help them with food and income generation, and at the same time absorb the emissions that are expected from the oil and gas sector, attract rainfall which will support agriculture sector which is under a big threat by the climate change. They should also be supported to carry out beekeeping, poultry and fish rearing, among others.

In addition they need also to be supported in the use of clean energy. For instance, the solar and energy server stoves to reduce the pressure imposed on the forests and the wetlands for firewood.

It is noted that the biggest forest in Buseruka Sub-county is a planted forest; Bujawe with only eucalyptus trees which consumes a lot of water from the soil, has allelopathy on the ground vegetation, a negative impact on biodiversity, exhausts oil from nutrients and others. These have also contributed to the climate change and losses in the agriculture sector.