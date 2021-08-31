Surveyors are not the problem

By Guest Writer More by this Author

On August 26, social media was awash with news of surveyors who were attacked by angry tenants in Gomba District. We came to learn that our colleagues had been attacked by residents while trying to open up boundaries of a disputed land in Buwanguzi Village, Mpenjja Sub-county.

We do understand that police are investigating the actions of these individuals who attacked our colleagues and we hope that the arm of the law should be able to catch up with them sooner than later.

This is not the first time surveyors are being attacked in this manner. In 2017, a team of surveyors deployed to open boundaries of a disputed chunk of land in Kigorobya Sub-county in Hoima were going about their work when a group of people armed with spears, bows, arrows, and machetes attacked them overpowering the police protection, injuring three people and setting three vehicles ablaze.

There are two dimensions to this discussion; on one side, are the poorly trained young graduate surveyors without much experience. In some instances, we also have quacks that hold themselves out as surveyors to the public. Without proper training, these cannot manage an angry mob let alone have the skills to bring the tensions down at such an emotional and heated moment. It is advisable that before engaging a surveyor, one understands their capacities with regards to a given situation. Opening boundaries for a disputed land requires preparation, engagements of local leadership, police and whenever possible for all the conflicting parties to be available during the boundary opening exercise. It cannot be a hurried exercise at all. Individuals that seek to open boundaries for disputed land should appreciate the sensitivity of the matter and must be honest with the surveyors to warn them as regards to the nature and reasons for conflict.

The other dimension to the discussion and that causes concern to us as survey professionals is why we have become a soft target for the angry tenants. In an effort to disrupt a lawful exercise, angry tenants often resort to beating up surveyors and destroying our valuable equipment. Rather than exploring the proper channels of land dispute resolution available to them, somehow people think that they should just disrupt the activities of the other party.

We call upon government to hold firmly those that seek to use these unconventional means of land dispute resolution. Treat them as examples for others. That way, those that wish to deploy the same approach are not emboldened.

A surveyors’ work is merely to guide the people as regards their land using and following the data that is already held by government. Our machines are merely measuring instruments that do not take any land but merely guides us and the public on the location of mark stones for the land under question. When on ground, we are part of the solution to your problem and not the problem. Please don’t kill us with pangas and machetes. This does not solve the dispute at hand. It instead adds new dimensions to the instigators of the attack which may culminate into loss of the land.

As the Institution of Surveyors of Uganda, we will continue to do our best to sensitize the public about the work of Surveyors in Uganda and that we don’t pose a threat to any landholder albeit recognizing the wrong elements within our profession including the quacks that undermine our efforts. We continue to urge the public to only use the services of a registered surveyor as these are the only people mandated under the law to practice Surveying in Uganda.

Alozius Gonza,

Vice oresident of Institution of Surveyors of Uganda