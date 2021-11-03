Tackle biodiversity loss and climate change concurrently

Just two days after Uganda celebrated her 59th independence anniversary, global leaders began their 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

This time round, the meeting is hybrid with sessions spread apart with the main meeting happening in May 2022 in Kunming, China -two years later given the Covid-19 pandemic. At the helm of the debate is the desire to agree to a post-2020 biodiversity framework that seeks broadly to commit the world towards an enhanced integrity of all ecosystems; enhancing nature’s contributions to people through conservation and sustainable use; fair and equitable sharing of the benefits from the utilisation of genetic resources; and closing the gap between available financial and other means of implementation. Fortunate enough, this process is being coordinated by Uganda together with Canada as co-chair.

At the time of writing, the world is buzzing around the 26 Conference of Parties for Climate Change in Glasgow, United Kingdom. During this meeting, global leaders are desirous to agree to mechanisms aimed at ensuring a net-zero to keep soaring temperatures in check by mid-century; support community adaptation to climate change; mobilise climate finance and enhance cooperation to achieve the above. World leaders have already come out to voice their concerns about the COP26. Pope Francis has called on leaders to provide ‘effective response to environment emergency and offer concrete hope’ to future generations. The UN Secretary General, Mr Antonio Gutteres, has warned that ‘Glasgow could become a missed opportunity’ unless we all played our roles.

Uganda, just like the rest of the world, is grappling with a triple challenge of feeding a growing population, adapting to climate change, and the loss of biodiversity. The climate impacts are within our view. Buliisa communities have been displaced for almost two years due to the flooding of Lake Albert; farmers in Masaka haven’t had stable rains since April and their coffee crop wont yield as much as five years ago whereas the communities in Kasese live with the daily threats of River Nyamwamba washing away their businesses. The country is striving to regain at least 24 percent of the forest cover as it were in 1990 and we continuously see biodiversity being lost with chimpanzees being killed, pangolins being illegally traded and Afzelia & Sheabutter trees indiscriminately being harvested for their logs and charcoal consumption. As a country, we should stop ‘treating nature like a toilet’. We need action and integrated action.

There is a need for us as a country to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change concurrently. This cohesion in implementation of our policy actions will ensure effectiveness in terms of cost and other resources. The country is currently planning for early emission reduction projects under the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation(REDD+). Actions under that policy instrument are cross-cutting and will achieve greater results if government entities approach them as an integrated approach. We need to maintain our wetland and forest estates as they are and work towards restoring previously degraded areas for the benefit of all. Our farming systems need to be improved to adopt approaches such as agroforestry which provides multiple benefits to communities’ livelihoods and the environment. In addition to livelihoods, trees on farming systems increase biodiversity and enhance more food production through pollination services.

Additionally, our food systems will need to be rebooted to become more resilient, biodiverse and climate friendly. Communities will need to rethink about the varieties we grow to cater for diversity at varying scales. The seasons are drastically changing and timely planting of appropriate varieties will ensure better yields and nutritious foods for the growing population.

As the local communities are taking action, government and other players (private sector and civil society agencies) have to spur climate financing to the lower levels. The G20 and developed countries have fallen short of the $100 billion in climate financing pledged a decade ago. We can leverage on local financing approaches to help Ugandans become more climate resilient.

Local government finance needs to be performance based and having climate and biodiversity metrics. Private sector players that are investing in climate and biodiversity resilience need to be incentivized with tax wavers so that their contribution is tagged as climate finance.