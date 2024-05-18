Take time to read your child’s report card

Before the new grading system, it was easy to know and interpret the report cards. You would look at the scores in percentages, and know that this is a distinction, credit, pass, or failure.

Even the child’s position was easy to tell out of other many learners in a class. This is not the case currently. Some grades and comments still confuse parents if not with learners themselves.

You may not be able to tell how the child performed among other learners. You therefore need to study the grading system and understand it better. We are no longer in the old fashion. There is a saying, if you don’t change, change will change you. Thus we have to embrace the changes and understand how the new system works if we want to help our children as the custom was before.

Take time to read through that report card and see how things are recorded. Ask your child to give you the graded papers and take a look at them and the report card. Look at the scores and what is recorded on the report card.

Look at the new grading system and what each means. Understand one by one and that could help you learn and know your child’s performance. If it is outstanding, and moderate, what does it mean and do you rate your child’s performance?

The child by now should also know his/her grades. S/he can interpret for you if you still struggle to understand them. If you already know, take time to understand each and how your child is performing in the new curriculum, especially if the child is in lower secondary school.

Take time to read the teachers’ comments. Are they the usual ones? Is there a decline? Where does your child need improvement? What did the headteacher write? Never take those comments for granted. They help you to know your child’s academic potential, struggles and abilities and other skills that may need your attention.

Each comment has a meaning. Go through them with your child and your comments matter. If possible both parents and child should be together instead of each parent reading it independently with or without the child. The comments you make can encourage or demotivate the child. Nonetheless, make your position known to your child.

Some parents never have time to go through their children’s report cards or are not so concerned about the comments teachers make. Those comments are not for the child only but you the parent who pays school fees and meets other school requirements.

They are intentional and speak something to you and the child. Since the education journey is not for a child alone but for both of you, be interested in that evaluation process from the school every term.

It is here that you can understand your child’s behaviours at school, where they are doing better or struggling, the areas or subjects of improvement, whether your child has declined or improved in some subjects if your child was demoted or risks demotion at the end of the year if nothing much is done.

It is also here that you get to know whether your investment in your child is in the right direction. Of course, there is no bad investment in your child’s education but it also motivates you when you understand how your child is performing in school. He may not be good in academics but in other skills development, the teacher will tell you and that alone is another motivation and can be a consolation in another way.

Look at each subject’s scores. Don’t just rush through general comments and positions. Comment on each child’s performance per subject. Compare the performance at the beginning of the term, mid-term, and the end of the term. Give credit where it is due.

If you need to contact the teacher for more understanding or clarification depending on the comment, don’t hesitate. If your child doesn’t understand the grading system, ask another person near you who can help you.

Again, look at the reporting dates, school dues, or any other communication on the report. All that helps you in making informed decisions for the next term.

In all, every child deserves celebration and encouragement for their performance. You don’t have to criticise your child all the time for poor performance. The child may have generally performed below your expectations like last term but could have improved in some subjects. That also calls for celebrations.

Our children may not be angels but they have unique potential in them that we as parents need to always discover and celebrate them.