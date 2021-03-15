Tame reckless motorists on our roads

There is a new and a growing trend where motorists in Kampala Metropolitan Area have decided to give themselves right of way and in the process inconveniencing other road users.

These motorists overtake in traffic jams even where there is clearly oncoming traffic hence putting at great risk the lives other road users.

In the process, they squeeze the oncoming vehicles, which are forced to either stop or hit the pavements or run onto the walk ways. They put on double indicators to feign urgency. I have witnessed three pedestrians and a boda boda rider being knocked by an oncoming vehicle with impunity.

What disturbs me most is the way some violation of traffic rules and regulations, have been normalised as if the country does not have traffic laws.

In many cases, this happens in the glaring view of police traffic officers. The main perpetrators are taxi drivers, motorists with big cars, and vehicles with government number plates, among others.

Is the in-charge of traffic police sleeping on the job? Have some people written new traffic regulations that the public is ignorant about? Who meets the cost of inconvenience occasioned by these arrogant and reckless motorists?

Roads in Kampala where violation of traffic and rules and regulations are rampant are Kampala-Entebbe Highway, Kampala-Jinja Highway, Gayaza Road, Hoima Road, and Masaka Road, among others. Why should we follow the traffic rules while others have a leeway to abuse them? Do we have a state in this country?

Sam Bbosa,

sambbosa2014@gmail.com