Tapping sun power to water gardens

Climate change impacts such as rising temperatures and shifting rainfall patterns have increased soil erosion and contributed to increase in growing difficulties for many crops, as well as shortening growing seasons.

These scenarios have also likely altered the occurrence and distribution of pests. Rising temperatures have increased suitable conditions for crop diseases and pest infestations such as blast and bacterial leaf blight in rice, aflatoxin in maize, fungal and viral diseases in banana and beans, which has been experienced across the country, and coffee rust in coffee trees.

Erratic rainfall has increased post-harvest storage risks as well as impacted crops needing to be dried in the sun (maize, beans, coffee, rice).

Districts such a Buikwe, Gulu and Mbale are particularly at risk due to high levels of consumption and cash crops grown in these districts, coupled with specific climate outlooks of increased temperature and variable rainfall.

Increased dry periods and continued soil degradation, associated with unsustainable agricultural practices, contributes to a reduction in reservoirs and undermines food security.

Major export crops such as coffee and tea could also see a reduction in yields leading to combined economic losses of about $1.4 billion in mid-century.

According to reports, climate-induced losses are expected to range from 10 to 50 percent yield losses.

As per the National Agriculture Policy 2013, the government has a national vision aimed at achieving prosperity for all and agricultural development is one of the central strategies.

The policy is derived from the need to achieve the national development objectives of increasing household incomes, food and nutrition security and employment as stipulated by the National Development Plan (NDP) in which agriculture is identified as one of the primary drivers of economic growth.

Since agriculture is the backbone of Uganda, intense attention has to be drawn to it in National Development Planning, there are still many factors that favour agricultural development in Uganda.

These include adequate land and water resources for agricultural production; high potential to improve productivity; high export potential for agricultural products to regional and international markets; and support from the renewed regional and international focus on agriculture as a critical mechanism for sustainable social and economic development

Finally as we look to the future, agriculture will continue to be essential to Uganda’s development and to achieve the ambitious goals of Vision 2040, whose strategic goals is “A Transformed Uganda Society from a Peasant to a Modern and Prosperous Country within 30 Years”. Vision 2040 recognises the central role of agriculture in this transformation process.

I urge government to support and sustain solar-powered irrigation to beat climate change and improve fortunes of farmers in Uganda.

Additionally, agricultural agencies should be facilitated with enough funds to enhance efficiency in the delivery of agricultural goods and services.

Solar powered irrigation will increase agriculture adaptation to climate change through the establishment of small scale irrigation systems in Uganda.