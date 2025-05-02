Teach children to respect work

very year on May 1st, many countries celebrate International Labour Day or Workers' Day. This holiday is not just another public break from work or school; it is a time to appreciate the immense value of human effort, resilience, and dignity in the workforce.

But while adults may understand this history, children often grow up seeing it as "just another day off." As parents or teachers, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to teach our children what this day truly means and how it connects to their everyday lives and future roles in society.

International Labour Day originated in the late 19th century as a response to the harsh working conditions of the industrial age. Workers, including children, toiled for 12–16 hours a day with little pay and no legal protection. The labour movement, sparked by protests in places like Chicago, fought for basic rights: the 8-hour workday, fair wages, safe workplaces, and the end of child labour.

Today, many of those rights are protected by law. But Labour Day is not just about history, it’s a call to remember, reflect, and keep advocating for dignity in work across all sectors. In our modern world, work has evolved, but challenges remain, especially in developing countries.

Many workers continue to face long hours of work with low pay, a lack of benefits, inequality, and limited respect for the value of their work, among other issues. Labour Day is a moment to not only thank them but also to renew our commitment to fairness and equity in the workplace.

As parents, teachers, and guardians, it is crucial to impart the significance of International Labour Day to children from an early age. Here are essential lessons to teach: Teach children that work is more than just a means of earning money; it is about contributing to society, developing skills, and achieving personal fulfillment. Encourage them to respect all forms of work, whether manual labour or intellectual pursuits, as long as it brings a positive impact to society.

Instill in children a deep respect for workers of all backgrounds. Emphasize that every job, regardless of its nature, deserves dignity and fair treatment. Discuss with them the importance of treating everyone with kindness and empathy, regardless of their occupation. We need to encourage children to advocate for fairness and equality in their communities. Discuss examples of social justice movements and how individuals can make a positive impact by standing up for what is right.

Labour Day is also a time to talk about ambition. What do your children want to be when they grow up? Encourage them to explore their passions while understanding that success is rooted in discipline, service, and purpose. Use this Labour Day to do something meaningful as a family. Write thank-you notes to some workers who have served them as an appreciation.

Have a conversation about what jobs mean. Share your own work stories, both struggles and joys. Introduce children to the concept of labour unions and collective action. Explain how workers come together to negotiate better wages, safer working conditions, and improved benefits.

Discuss real-life examples where collective action has led to positive changes for workers.

This does not mean getting involved in activities that break the law, like riots to fight for our justice. Highlight the diversity of labour and the contributions of workers from various backgrounds and cultures. Celebrate the richness that different perspectives bring to workplaces and society as a whole, and how we all gain from each other.

Therefore, they should never despise anybody, including the lowest employee at the workplace. International Labour Day serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles and triumphs of workers throughout history.

By teaching children about the importance of labour rights, respect for workers, and the value of fairness, parents play a vital role in shaping future generations who are informed, empathetic, and committed to upholding justice and equality in the workplace.

As we commemorate this day, let us renew our commitment to promoting dignity, rights, and opportunities for all workers worldwide. In essence, International Labour Day is not just a celebration but a call to action. Let us say no to social injustices, corruption, poor governance, and ensure a brighter and more equitable future for everyone to feel happy in their society.

