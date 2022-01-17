Teach your children how to plan

  The New Year is here and we all have life dreams or things we intend to achieve

We traveled back from the village after the Christmas festival and reached home at around 9pm. We were all tired and our children went to sleep immediately after showering. After 30 minutes, I checked in the boys’ bedroom and I found our eight- year old still awake. “David, what are you still doing yet you refused to eat supper and said that you wanted to sleep?” I was impressed by his response. “Dad, I am working on my new year’s plan before I sleep.” We encouraged the rest to make their New Year resolutions and write a 10 point plan. Some of their plans were not very clear or achievable but we guided them.

