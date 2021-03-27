Technology is the bright side of human creativity

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The creative and technological effort that leads to the development of Covid-19 vaccines has changed the way of thinking and designing new vaccines for other diseases.

Just 11 months after the definition of the SARS-CoV-2 genome, there are more than 150 official vaccine projects. About 50 of them have already reached human experimentation and a few of these are currently administered to some sectors of the general population.

By exploiting different technologies, these anti-SARS-CoV-2 candidate vaccines are targeting the whole SARS-CoV-2 molecules or fragments of molecules expressed on this virus surface.

These different candidate vaccines can be grouped based on the technological platform exploited to elicit a protective immune response. However, almost every vaccine project has its peculiarities that make it unique and which could have significant consequences regarding the efficacy or duration of the induced protection or the safety of the vaccine.

In the 22 months elapsed since the identification of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its genome, an exceptional effort by the scientific community has led to the development of more than 300 vaccine projects. More than 40 are now undergoing clinical evaluation, 10 of these are in Phase III clinical trials, and three of them have ended Phase III with positive results.

A few of these new vaccines are being approved for emergency use. Existing data suggest that new vaccine candidates may be instrumental in protecting individuals and reducing the spread of the pandemic. The conceptual and technological platforms exploited are diverse, and it is likely that different vaccines will show to be better-suited to distinct groups of the human population.

Moreover, it remains to be seen whether and to what extent the capacity of vaccines under evaluation and of unrelated vaccines such as BCG, can increase immunological fitness by training innate immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and pathogen-agnostic protection. Due to the short development time, these vaccines will be deployed with unresolved issues.

