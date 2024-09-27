Technology must be used with caution

Navigating life’s responsibilities without neglecting other aspects can feel like a chicken-and-egg situation.

Excelling at work often comes at the cost of family time, while prioritising family can make financial survival challenging. These dilemmas leave you in a conundrum: how can one strike a balance among these competing priorities?

At work, distractions abound, making procrastination a common issue. A simple task can easily be postponed because a Facebook video or a viral message on WhatsApp, Snapchat, or TikTok captures our attention.

Engaging with these often-trivial videos has contributed to a decline in productivity and, ironically, increased ignorance in our society. We find ourselves emptier than before, as we rely less on reading newspapers and more on fleeting digital content.

The impact of smartphones on real relationships is also concerning. There are memes depicting modern individuals visiting their rural relatives while remaining glued to their devices, leaving the elderly in confusion.

Parents face a delicate balance: should we allow our children to develop their character, even if it may not be ideal? Language barriers can complicate communication, depending on the background of the household administrator.

Alternatively, we risk leaving our children at the mercy of Disney’s cartoon directors, who often portray bizarre situations and use strong language that influences children’s speech patterns.

Children absorb everything—both good and bad—when left unsupervised, often venturing into new territories.

While technology connects us to the global community and makes life easier, it also alienates us from the realities of life. We risk becoming artificial beings, desiring a lifestyle portrayed on social media without putting in the effort to achieve it.

What impact do phones have on marriages? Imagine being with a partner whose phone is entirely password-protected—messages, WhatsApp, photos, all locked away. What kind of trust can exist in such a relationship?

Phones have contributed to more divorces than satisfied marriages, with emotional satisfaction often stemming from insincere online interactions.

The allure of social media can lead to increased infidelity and the rise of the “sugar mom,” “sugar daddy,” and “side chick” phenomena.

It is no wonder that STDs continue to spread, as people seek out these illicit relationships to satisfy primal instincts.

Returning to the challenge of finding balance in all areas of life is a puzzle that requires further discussion.

In a time when financial struggles are real, one may study hard yet find no suitable job, leading to separation from family. Expenses are skyrocketing—school fees, living costs, entertainment, Internet, and social responsibilities to in-laws all contribute to the financial strain.

It is difficult to provide a quality education for children when one is always away from home, even if self-employed. In many cases, medium earners must be actively involved in their businesses to make ends meet.

The wealthy may have a different experience, but the reality for many men is that they must constantly strive to earn.

Staying home to be romantic with a spouse can lead to poverty, undermining the family one aims to protect and bond with.

Work provides structure and peace of mind, especially with the expectation of a monthly pay cheque. Business moguls must focus on closing deals and developing new products, which requires sacrifices in other areas of life to achieve a semblance of perfection in their pursuits.

We need to teach our children independence and self-reliance from a young age so they can thrive while we hustle to make ends meet.

Instead of preventing them from using technology, we should guide them to use it responsibly. Technological advancements can be beneficial, but they must be approached with caution and balance.

Technological advancement is here to stay; the sooner we embrace it, the better. Scheduling time for watching YouTube alongside house chores and scientific projects, using screen time as a reward, can significantly contribute to mentoring the future citizens of our community.

I set out to discuss technology as a necessary challenge that requires personal responsibility to manage effectively, as any change begins with the individual. If a person remains addicted to social media, their productivity will decline, ultimately leaving them with little to show for their efforts.

Social media can never replace true and genuine relationships that involve visiting one another and engaging in face-to-face conversations.

Therefore, connecting with real people must be prioritised, as it is one of the essential “rocks” we need to fit into our lives, alongside the “grains of sand” that represent our daily distractions.