Tend to our health workers’ mental health

Recently, a local TV station ran a story which shed light on an important but neglected aspect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was about a health worker telling her story of what she goes through while attending to Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit. It was a chilling narrative. She detailed the mental strain she goes through, day in day out, as she witnesses people staring death in the face and many being swallowed by this monster. Added to that is the terror of knowing that her family are highly exposed to the same fate due to the nature of her work.

She is not alone in this predicament. Many health workers have told similar stories. Some have to stay away from their homes for some time for fear of infecting their loved ones. In addition to all this, doctors have decried the lack of sufficient protective equipment and other tools that they so urgently need. This trend is dangerous and may lead to depression and post-traumatic stress disorder among our health workers. Off course medics have always lived and worked with these realities, however, this situation is different because of the high rates of death and the fact that this virus is highly transmissible.

The effect of this pandemic on the mental health of frontline workers is an issue that government and all citizens should take keen interest in.

As if that isn’t enough stress, recently medics in Mbale raised an alarm that got everyone talking. They had not been paid their risk allowances for the last six months! This is despite the fact that billions of shillings had been borrowed to fight the disease. This needs to change.

If the heroes of the struggle, those who are putting their lives on the line to save us, are being treated like this, what hope do we have as ordinary men?

It is time that associations of psychologists, NGOs, churches and all stakeholders begin to look into this issue and design programmes aimed at giving psycho social support to health workers on the frontline. Government should also prioritize the motivation of these warriors, at least by paying them their due, and in time. Let’s not create another pandemic within an existing one!

Pastor Nathan Kaija

