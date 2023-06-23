Text-neck syndrome: An emerging issue among the young generation

In the digital age, smartphones and other handheld devices have become an integral part of our lives. However, their excessive use has given rise to a new health concern known as “text neck syndrome.” This condition, characterised by neck and upper back pain, is caused by prolonged and improper use of mobile devices. In this article, we will explore the causes and effects of text neck syndrome, as well as provide practical tips on how to avoid it.

Text neck syndrome refers to the musculoskeletal condition that arises from the prolonged forward head posture and excessive strain on the neck and upper back muscles caused by the habitual use of mobile devices. The condition is prevalent among individuals who spend long hours hunched over their smartphones or tablets, straining their necks in an unnatural position.

The primary cause of text neck syndrome is the repetitive strain placed on the neck and upper back muscles due to the forward head posture adopted while using mobile devices. Spending extended periods engrossed in texting, gaming, or browsing on handheld devices puts significant stress on the neck and upper back muscles. Poor ergonomics while using devices, such as holding them too low or in awkward positions, further contribute to the development of text neck syndrome.

The most common symptom of text neck syndrome is persistent neck and shoulder pain, which can range from mild discomfort to severe chronic pain. Prolonged strain on the neck and upper back can lead to tension headaches and migraines. Text neck syndrome can restrict the normal range of motion in the neck, making it difficult to turn or tilt the head comfortably. The condition can cause postural imbalances, leading to rounded shoulders, a hunched back, and a forward head position.

Be mindful of your posture while using mobile devices. Keep your head aligned with your spine, and hold your device at eye level to reduce strain on the neck. Make it a habit to take regular breaks from device usage, allowing your neck and upper back muscles to rest and recover. Engage in exercises that help strengthen the muscles that support the neck and upper back, such as neck stretches, shoulder rolls, and back extensions. Ensure your workspace and devices are set up ergonomically. Use a supportive chair, position your monitor at eye level, and invest in accessories like a phone or tablet stand. Incorporate simple neck stretches into your daily routine to alleviate tension and improve flexibility.

Text neck syndrome is a growing concern in our technology-dependent society. The excessive use of mobile devices and poor posture while using them contribute to this condition, resulting in neck and upper back pain, reduced range of motion, and postural imbalances. However, by adopting proper ergonomic practices, maintaining good posture, and incorporating regular breaks and exercises into our routines, we can prevent and mitigate the effects of text neck syndrome.

Let’s prioritise our musculoskeletal health and make conscious efforts to protect ourselves from this modern-day ailment.