I want to thank the Uganda Cranes; you have the support of your country, with hearts filled with pride and heads lifted high. Although we did not win the CHAN competition versus Senegal, your participation was a victory in and of itself.

You demonstrated the courage and determination that represent Ugandan football as you took the aspirations of a country onto that field. Football is not the only thing you have done. A generation of boys and girls in Uganda has been inspired by you, demonstrating to them that they, too, can appear on such esteemed stages with faith and determination.

Your effort has strengthened the foundation of our football for years to come, and you have provided us with moments of greatness to cherish. Therefore, even though the outcome is very painful, it does not define you. You return home to a nation that is disappointed for you, but never disappointed in you. Thank you, Uganda Cranes, for the fight. We will heal, and we will be right here, cheering even louder, when you rise again.

Fortunate Akankunda, Third Year Student at Cavendish University Uganda [email protected]