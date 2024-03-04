Thank you, Uganda Heart Institute

A seven-year Uganda Heart Institute, Mulago Hospital 2020 review, by Judith Namuyonga, et al., of African Health Sciences – Makerere Medical School, corroborated by other searchable studies, show a surge in pattern of children born with congenital heart disease (CHD).

At least, 160,000 out of about 1.6 million babies born in Uganda annually have CHD, especially, Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD). Others include Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA); Atrial Septal Defects (ASD); Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF); and Truncus arteriosus; etc.

Sadly, heart disease management is, for many Ugandans, unaffordable, and accounts for over nine percent of total deaths, which is unacceptably high! How can we avert this predicament? Let me share an excerpt from a story posted on social media on August 23, 2023, by Dr Martin Lwanga, renowned management guru, current director-general and CEO of East and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), reminiscent of his life through 60 years.

He talks about how, at age three, it was almost accidentally discovered that he had been born with a ‘hole in the heart!’, for which, hadn’t his mother, Christine Musoke, had guts to stand up to his father and his family—all apprehensive of a proposed open-heart surgery to correct this defect, he would never have had a chance at life!

That was in 1966, and to some people’s doubts, the surgery at Mulago hospital, yielded! Dr Lwanga further notes that it was an Indian student at Mulago Medical School, who, connecting his laboured breathing, discovered his heart condition, hitherto considered incurable.

Another expatriate White doctor, Lwanga knew only as Dr James, expertly carried out this surgery. For naysayers, who might imagine, as in contemporary common practice, that he probably had his surgery in India, Dr Lwanga insists he has never been there.

When I read the aforesaid story, I said a silent prayer. One of my own was battling a life-threatening cardio-vascular malfunction. As a family, we had for nearly a year, sought care at a private facility, which, considering other critical domestic cares to shoulder amidst economic strain, would, except for charitable folks, have financially pinched us hard.

In November 2023, our cardiologist advised us to immediately seek an open-heart surgery at Uganda Heart Institute (UHI), Mulago, but feared for long queues. This plunged us in untold anxiety and desperation. We sought around for help in a helter-skelter way without much expectation.

India would have been another option, but unbearably expensive. We hoped against hope for luck at UHI. We fully trusted God: to give us finances; and compassionate professionals to handle our case.

Graciously, He did. In our distress, He ‘topped-up’ our folks’ contributions with an aided slot. We were, thankfully, exceptionally well-handled by distinctly Ugandan cardiologist surgeons led by Dr Mike Oketcho and Dr Muhoozi Rwakaryebe etc., plus, nurses and administrators on duty! Against incessant negative publicity regarding government health services which I do not condone, UHI distinguishes itself as a beacon of hope: clean; with world-class surgeons—skilled and ethical! People who seek specialised healthcare abroad say Ugandan doctors form part of the handling teams.

Indeed, brain-drain is regrettably high in manifold fields. If Uganda could solve the Lubowa specialised hospital quandary and establish specialised care-centres in at least four more regional referral hospitals, it would help in locally restituting the health of our citizens, and harness all benefits that accrue thereof. On average, UHI operates about two patients per set-day—each surgery lasting about 5-7 hours. With three more regional facilities, Uganda would conduct, at least, 10 open-heart surgeries daily, and significantly calm citizenry anxieties.

Plus, of course, the costs: pre-operative; intra-operative; and post-operative; are untenable to majority Ugandans.

In my assessment, one needs about Shs23 million to comfortably pull through an open-heart surgery, if no other complications arise in any of the procedures. May policymakers thoughtfully address this concern.