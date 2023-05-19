Thanks for dropping Income Tax amendment proposals

On May 2, Parliament rejected some provisions in the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Given the negative impact these proposals would have had, Parliament and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (MoFPED) should be applauded for not passing these amendments.

The Bill had proposed a 5 percent or 15 percent withholding tax on the distributions to participants of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) whose aggregate contributions do not exceed or exceed Shs100m, respectively.

The CIS sector holds a unique position as a key tool to facilitate government’s efforts to increase savings and investments, it also provides government with domestic borrowing alternatives through CIS investments in government securities. The proposed tax risked undermining these aspects given that the sector has just started registering growth.

It had been proposed that the utilisation of a tax loss should be available for only five years after which a taxpayer would only be entitled to utilise 50 percent of the brought forward loss. Government intended to target taxpayers that claim fictitious expenses and continue to carry forward losses without paying income tax.

Several stakeholders argued that not only does this proposal fail to consider businesses with long incubation periods, but also undermines the deductions provided for under the law just because they have been reconstituted as a carried forward tax loss.

On the floor of Parliament, it was noted that given the repeal of initial allowances, it was no longer justifiable to limit the carried forward tax loss. Consequently, Parliament rejected the proposal. The URA may increase audits of taxpayers with losses to ascertain the veracity of their expenses.

There has been a global debate on how to levy income taxes on suppliers of digital services such as Netflix given their ability to derive revenue from a country without having physical presence in it. The main choices are either levying unilateral digital service taxes (DSTs) or adopting the two-pillar solution proposed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Uganda’s policymakers had proposed a DST of five percent of the income derived from digital services to customers. However, this proposal was criticised by MPs over issues relating to how that cost would be visited on customers, its potential negative impact on foreign direct investment, failure of a similar tax in other jurisdictions and its structuring. The Attorney General conceded and proposed bringing it back after making further studies.

It remains to be seen whether Uganda will sign up to the OECD’s international solution as opposed to a unilateral DST.

Tax on sale of assets: It had been proposed to overhaul the existing capital gains taxation mechanism and replace it with a five percent tax on the gross amount paid for the asset. This would have resulted into an income tax accruing even when there is a loss on the sale.

Fortunately, this provision has since been withdrawn by the MoFPED and was deleted by Parliament.

Tax on commissions to agents carrying on agent banking: The proposal had been intended as a withholding tax on commissions paid to agents carrying on agent banking. This proposal was met with criticism on several grounds. First, it was argued that agent banking is an ‘infant industry’. Secondly, that the participants in this area are mostly low-income earners. And lastly, it was a key aspect of financial inclusion considering that many villages do not have ATMs and only access banks through agent banking. It was noted that introducing a tax at this moment would be counterproductive. Accordingly, Parliament rejected the proposal. This is indeed commendable.