Thanks for the compliment, but it is not welcome...

Words are powerful and sometimes more impactful than actions. Too often, adults sexually harass children and hide behind calling it “compliments.” This harassment is often overlooked and normalised, ignoring the psychological damage it causes to children. In an ethnographic study conducted in two primary schools in Uganda, Rose, a 13-year-old girl, described teacher Paul, humiliating Stella, a 16-year-old girl he was widely perceived to be in a relationship with, by joking that he “loved” her, leading the class to laugh and her to become distressed.

In one school, girls’ descriptions of peer sexual harassment were linked to male teachers’ responses to it. They described how some male teachers trivialised or minimised sexual violence from peers saying: “when we tell male teachers about the bad habits that boys have, they just laugh and don’t do anything about it, and this makes us feel bad.” Another added, some male teachers also laugh as the boys are engaged in bad behaviour. Remembering my own high school days, I dreaded walking alone past a group of boys because of the looks they gave and sometimes the whispered comments that made me uncomfortable. The situation was worse in the community. Motorbike riders commonly referred to as “Boda riders” in Uganda and men in marketplaces would throw all sorts of sexual comments at me, other girls, and young women without hesitation.

“Mummy, give me that daughter of yours,” I remember someone saying, while others would often exclaim, “My size!” Girls who tried to push back, were verbally assaulted and chastised for complaining when the men were “doing them a favour.” This disempowered me and taught me not to react whenever I experienced sexual harassment — a common response by many girls. I wished I had an option of a safer market or community, but the only choice I had was to find company of a friend or my older sister to experience the abuse together. At least it felt safer than experiencing it alone.

In extended families, several friends have shared stories of being molested by relatives during childhood. Because some lacked information, they didn’t know how to report it. Among those who did speak out, some were never believed. They were told to shut up and never to make such accusations about their relatives; still, others were accused of being ill-mannered to speak about sexual issues. Unfortunately, some ended up getting defiled by their harassers, shocking their caretakers to respond when the worst had happened. No wonder God’s 10th Commandment — You shall not covet your neighbour’s house, wife, or belongings — aims at prevention. I think it is a good idea to learn from God that as a society, we equally ought not to accommodate those who covet children.

Clearly, many people don’t fully know what constitutes sexual harassment. Without fully understanding what it is, boys and men may not realise they are sexually harassing girls. On the other hand, girls may not challenge their harassment, because of the reactions or responses they get from adults when they experience it and or because of how common and widespread it is. We cannot claim to be committed to preventing sexual violence against children when the most common and widespread versions of it — teasing children about sex, making sexual comments, cat calls, inappropriate touching — are overlooked.

As a society, we need to educate ourselves about sexual harassment, learn how it affects children, and accommodate it in the legal framework. The Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development needs to conduct a national study on sexual harassment and how it affects children. I am confident many stories will come out clarifying the magnitude of the problem, its dangers, and point us toward the direction we need to take to better prevent sexual harassment against children.

Additionally, we must raise awareness both in and out of school to educate children and adults about sexual harassment. Encourage people to stop participating, support those experiencing it, and hold perpetrators accountable. Adults should learn to trust children who report sexual harassment and be an ally — and never blame the child who is abused. Lastly, schools need to develop comprehensive policies on sexual violence, declare zero tolerance, and ensure commitment to its implementation. Making it clear to all students and staff, establishing safe reporting channels, ensuring proper investigation and disciplinary actions against perpetrators.

