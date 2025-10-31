That helmet may not match your style but it will save your brain

Uganda’s roads are experiencing a silent crisis, with boda-bodas (motorcycles) driving a deadly surge in road injuries, permanent disabilities, and preventable deaths.

Although they provide essential mobility across cities like Kampala and Mbarara, boda-bodas have become the leading contributors to fatal crashes accounting for nearly 28 percent of all road accidents and 23 percent of serious injuries in Kampala alone.

Many of these tragedies occur because riders and passengers ignore the simplest lifesaving tool: The helmet.

Despite helmets reducing the risk of death by up to 42 percent and severe head injuries the leading cause of lifelong disability by 69 percent, helmet usage in Uganda remains shockingly low.

Only 39 percent of riders and a mere 2 percent of passengers wear them, exposing millions to traumatic brain injuries and spinal damage that often lead to permanent disability, financial burden, and social exclusion. This severe gap greatly increases the risk that survivors will suffer traumatic brain injury, spinal damage, amputations or other life altering disabilities.

The burden of disability from crashes is often hidden but profound:

Cultural barriers such as hairstyles, hygiene fears, fashion concerns, and weak enforcement have normalized unsafe riding.

This reality has recently claimed many young lives, students from Makerere University to Uganda Christian University and Bishop Stuart University often riding as passengers without helmets. Survivors of these crashes frequently face irreversible physical impairment, becoming part of Uganda’s growing population of persons with disabilities.

To reverse the trend, experts call for strict enforcement of passenger helmet laws, better helmet design, safety-centered boda-boda training, improved infrastructure, and intensive public awareness campaigns especially in schools and universities. The message is clear: these are not unavoidable accidents, but preventable tragedies.

Helmets must become non-negotiable. Wearing one may inconvenience your hairstyle for minutes but it can preserve your life, your future, and your ability to move, learn, and work. Road safety is a shared responsibility, and protecting every rider and passenger today prevents both deaths and disability tomorrow.

In light of the growing number of preventable road fatalities, it is imperative that all stakeholders take decisive action.

I call upon the Government of Uganda, law enforcement agencies, transport unions, civil society organizations, and community leaders to work collectively to strengthen helmet enforcement and promote a culture of road safety.

Beyond policy and regulation, we must invest in awareness, affordability, and accessibility ensuring that every rider understands the value of a helmet and has access to one. Together, through shared responsibility and commitment, we can protect lives, preserve families, and build safer communities for all Ugandans.

A helmet may not match your style but it will save your brain, your mobility, and your life. Every time a passenger refuses a helmet, it is not just a gamble with death; it is risking a lifetime of disability. It is time to stop treating helmets as optional and start seeing them as essential.

The writer, Charlotte Ahimbisibwe, is a Community Development and Social Justice Third Year Student, Kyambogo University