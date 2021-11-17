The answer to terrorism is addressing political and socio-economic drivers

Eleven years since the bombing of sports enthusiasts at the Kyadondo Rugby Club and other areas in Kampala during the 2010 World Cup, and the current spate of terrorist attacks in the city, the most recent being the bombings on Parliament Avenue and near the Central Police Station in Kampala on November 16, and the bomb blasts in buses and pork joints prior to that, show that Uganda and the NRM government much touted for its achievements in the security sector is yet to find a durable solution to terrorism and urban crime.

Compared to her peers in the region, there has been a marked reduction in terrorist attacks in Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda in the past five years even when some of them border lawless DR Congo, a haven to the ADF and other terror franchises. What is also common to these countries is better socio-economic development indicators as well as governance indicators.

Kenya, for example, is considered an oasis of democracy and constitutionalism in the East and Horn of Africa, while Tanzania became a middle income economy about a year ago with a comparatively progressive governance record compared to Uganda. Rwanda although with democracy and governance challenges has a benevolent and tech driven regime and economy. There is thus a correlation between the political and socio-economic conditions of any society and criminal violence like terrorism.

Now that it is dawning on us as a country that even the machismo military portrait of President Museveni, the UPDF, the walls and gates of our homes is not enough scare crow for terrorists and urban criminals it means we should reflect deeply on our security moving forward. Our security lies in shared prosperity, inclusion and norms such as democracy and good governance, and the bulk of the work is improving the political, economic and social fabric of the country.

If citizens are included, involved and have faith in their government they can play a very vital role in early warning and crime detection. This community security approach requires democracy, deliberate nation building and nationalism to thrive. In fact, democratisation and nation building should be viewed as the twin pillars for Uganda’s security policy.

On the economic spectrum Uganda grapples with rising income inequality among the rich and poor, young and old and also inequalities among the working classes. There is rapacious corruption and youth unemployment of over 80 per cent making Ugandan youth vulnerable to radicalization to groups that can offer little economic incentives, terrorism then becomes an industry.

There are legions of examples of young people from Uganda lured economically into ADF and ended up in terrorism training schools in Cabo Delgado in Mozambique. On the social continuum whether at the micro level which is the family level and other formative institutions like schools, churches etc, it is imperative and a duty on all of us to focus our pedagogy on resuscitating family and other social support systems, attention should also be placed on values: love for country, fair play, justice, tolerance of views, equality, respecting diversity and democratic competition without recourse to violence. The result is a State that works for all: a State that understands and appreciates its social nature, has faith in its institutions as an arena where class interests are negotiated, the opposite of such a civil society is where illiberal groups emerge and not properly guided radicalize and become fertile ground for terrorism.

Finding this country’s soul may be the treasure we are looking for which will guarantee us peace and development. The curtain is falling on State centric security, there is now a new dawn where the military and police are supposed to play just a complementary role, because the right values are grand narrative upon which security policy should rest on.

Christopher Okidi,