The anti-migration/homosexuality laws from a humanitarian lens

The hullabaloo regarding the anti-homosexuality act that Uganda’s President accented to recently seems to be less and less with each passing day. Despite the noise, when a leader sees where he must take his group, he will do the needful. S/he states his position very clearly and stays firm on it. As a community, we must not crumble under the weight of the foreign noise.

It feels like a moment of victory that Uganda’s big man stood up to defend the idea behind signing this legislation. It shows that you do not have to back down on everything thrown at you, especially when you have such an important decision. Now we gather that Namibia is another African country that seems to be following the direction of Uganda. Soon, they will also have a law curtailing gay practice. We will see if many more countries will be bold enough to join the ‘unplayable’ big brothers of Africa.

Or if they will shy away. We already see that a number of countries enact weird laws. We have seen the illegal migration bills. America and the European Union are desperately trying to make laws to stop migration and refugees (hiding under the pretext of laws against irregular migration). The European Union is developing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a North African country to try to ‘regularize’ the migration of people into Europe. They have committed a lot of money to facilitate the implementation and operationalization of this MOU.

We know that they see the need to protect their borders by stopping the migration of other citizens into their countries. Despite opposition from the international community, such laws are going to stand. Despite the noise to protest such inhumane laws, they have gone ahead. We have seen how desperate these Europeans can be when trying to stop the movement of vulnerable people from many parts of the world into Europe. The excessive use of force, the barriers they build to prevent crossing, the resources put on surveillance of the seashores, and the electrified security fencing that are to keep away migrants.

We see them deploying state-of-the-art boats to chase down people that cross the waters and pay border guards to keep watch and stop people from crossing. They build detention facilities to keep immigrants. They enter into agreements to transport refugees to “safe third countries” in exchange for ‘candy.’

They do all sorts of things to turn back refugees. Instead of using these efforts to address the causes of these movements, to do a great deal. It would permanently solve some of the current problems. The causes of migration seem to be increasing. People from Sudan-Khartoum are the latest addition to the list of people that suffer from civil unrest.

Now, we have to deal with the numbers of people that continue to run away from their homes, and their basic needs. Already we see how countries neighboring Sudan deal with the inflow of displaced people. Their shelter. Their food. Their security, education, and medicine for their children.

Such are the humanitarian events we should focus energies on, not the MOUs they will use to criminalize innocent people who try to find comfort away from home. Yet they continue to make noise about Uganda’s position to protect its citizens against gay practices. Of the two, which law would you rather have? To concentrate efforts on a law that will help communities. To stick with a law that protects humanity, like the anti-homosexuality law? Or the anti-migration law, that is less humanitarian from the start?