The brain, addiction and power

Addiction can be defined as a compulsive, intense demand for a substance, activity, or behaviour that ultimately becomes a habit. Addiction results from the significant changes or dysregulation in circuits related to the reward, motivation, memory, stress, and self-control systems of the brain. These alterations end up programming the victim’s body to crave for the substance or action, which re-set it and encoded the associated ‘reward’, the seductive state of euphoria. This is in disregard of the potential negative consequences.

Addictive substances and behaviours stimulate a major pathway in the brain moderated by the hormone dopamine – the feel good hormone. This pathway plays a central role in the processing of reward, motivation, and reinforcement, which are all sources of human gratification, thereby flooding the brain with dopamine, that triggers intense pleasure.

Over time, however, the brain gets used or insensitive to the raised dopamine set point, thus reducing its pleasurable effect. At the same time, the brain develops tolerance to the substance being used or level of behaviour engaged in. In response, the brain produces less dopamine such that the user will require larger doses or more exposure to experience the same pleasurable experiences he or she felt before. This scenario definitively primes the brain to demand for more of the drug or behaviour responsible for the experienced surge in dopamine and subsequent pleasure, hence addiction for the drug or behaviour is born.

The prevalence of addiction worldwide, especially to opioids has increased to epidemic levels. However, of note is that not everyone readily develops addiction. Why are some people more vulnerable to addiction than others? As in most cases of psychiatric related disorders, our genetic makeup and environmental factors interact to contribute to and determine how vulnerable, or likely, one is to develop a substance use disorder. Other contributory factors could be mental health problems such as anxiety; family history, and the mode of substance consumption – whether oral or via injection.

Withdrawal is a challenging phenomenon that occurs when an addictive behaviour or substance is stopped or reduced, causing symptoms like anxiety, trembling, nausea, hallucinations, seizures or even pain. The symptoms may vary based on the nature, quantity and duration of practice or exposure of the addictive agent.

One other agent that is highly addictive but has not gained apt recognition in the realm of addiction world is power. Power affects the human body physiologically, neurologically, and psychologically. According to Nayef Al-Rodhan, Geneva Centre for Security Policy, ‘power is highly addictive and intoxicating, especially if it is absolute and unchecked power’.

Power activates the same brain reward circuitry, creating an addictive ‘high state’ similar to drug addiction, resulting in heightened cognitive functions, lack of self-conscience, pitiable judgement, self-centeredness, perverted behaviour, and cruelty.

Like addicts, most people in positions of power will ruthlessly and against all odds guard the ‘high state’ they get from position of power. Power, like any highly addictive agent, produces cravings at the cellular level that generate strong behavioural opposition to any threat of losing the position of power. The neurochemistry in the brain of an absolute power holder is pretty much the same as that of a drug addict. Loss of power induces negative reward prediction which triggers the anti-reward centre, further compromising behaviour, personality, and executive function.

In addition to the towering addictive facet of power, in order for it to be handle for the desired societal gratification and for posterity, those entrusted with leadership positions that wield power need to have the humility to portray minimum level of integrity and honesty, the requisite insulation against the wild promises of power.

Power, like electricity, is highly beneficial, but it becomes incredibly dangerous when exercised with scanty integrity. Power has a monumental effect on the behaviour of the power holder. In order for power to be beneficial, it has to be insulated with honesty, and integrity. Power is supposed to instill a sense of responsibility, and this responsibility is meant to curtail the extent of power.