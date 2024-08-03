The Church’s vital role in Uganda’s economy

The state of an economy is frequently assessed through political and socio-economic perspectives, analysing how these factors have influenced a country’s growth trajectory and development. However, what is often overlooked is the crucial role the Church plays in a nation’s economic prosperity and overall wellbeing. Despite controversies surrounding the Church’s influence on a country’s economic affairs, its relevance is undeniable. The Church holds the power to shape systems, structures and individual’s thought processes and behaviour.

The Bible, in Acts 2:37, recounts the reaction of the people to Peter’s proclamation that God had made Jesus, whom they crucified, both Lord and Christ: “When the people heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said to Peter and the rest of the apostles, ‘Brothers, what shall we do?’ Suppose, for a moment that, instead of telling the more than 3,000 men who had gathered to repent and be baptised, Peter had said, “Gather every weapon you have and let us subdue these Romans who rule over us!” The history of Israel at that time would have been vastly different.

This underscores the significance of the Church in shaping the political and socio-economic arenas and the substantial responsibility held by spiritual leaders. Their influence extends beyond the Church, impacting both the broader economic and social fabric of the nation. Additionally, the Church has historically played a crucial role in areas such as education and healthcare, with many of these essential services initially introduced or managed by religious institutions.

The oldest schools in Uganda were created by the Church starting from Namilyango by the Mill Hill fathers (1901), Mengo High School by the Church missionary society and Budo (1906). For girls, Gayaza was opened in 1905 by the Church Missionary Society.

Moreover, the health system and institutions were first started by the Church in the early 1800s with hospitals such as Mengo Hospital established in 1897 by Sir Albert Cook under the Church Missionary Society, the Uganda Martyrs Hospital Lubaga established in 1899 by the Missionary Sisters of Our Lady of Africa.

This implies that the present socio-economic systems of our nation, such as education, health, and banking systems, as well as the existing thought and moral patterns, have been significantly shaped by the Church. Given this influence, we should consider whether the current state of the economy and the proliferation of social injustices, such as corruption, bribery, and high crime rates, reflect a responsibility of the Church.

These issues may reveal a failure of the Church to address and speak out against such problems effectively. It is notable that individuals involved in these practices are affiliated with a religious institution and often attend Church services, raising a critical question: what message is the Church conveying to its congregants?

The Church’s role extends beyond spiritual guidance; it is also a moral compass for society. Its teachings and practices influence how individuals interact with one another and with societal institutions.

When the Church fails to address moral and ethical issues within its community, it inadvertently allows negative behaviours to persist. The Church, therefore, bears a significant responsibility to uphold ethical standards and challenge injustices wherever they arise.

Moreover, the Church’s role in promoting selflessness can inspire individuals to contribute more actively to community development and social welfare.

When people are encouraged to prioritise the common good over personal gain, it creates a culture of mutual support and collective responsibility. This shift in mindset can lead to significant improvements in areas such as economic stability, social equity, and community wellbeing.

The Church’s influence on societal norms and values provides it with a unique opportunity to address the root causes of social issues and advocate for meaningful change.

Although the government and other entities have implemented various measures to combat social injustices, the Church holds a distinct advantage in effectively addressing these challenges. By offering guidance to the faithful, the Church can drive widespread change and positively impact society on a national scale.

In summary, the Church’s involvement in shaping the state of the economy and addressing social injustices is essential for creating a more equitable and thriving society.

By focusing on the teachings of the Bible such as integrity, selflessness, collective responsibility, the Church can continue to be a powerful force for positive change, guiding individuals and communities towards a more just and prosperous future.

John Robert Tenywa