The cost of securing a political position

Recent observations from the primaries of different political parties, particularly the National Resistance Movement (NRM) elections for Special Interest Groups highlighted a persistent challenge: individuals from modest, peasant backgrounds struggle to attain leadership roles, despite possessing the necessary skills and experience.

The political landscape has shifted from being driven by ideology to what can be termed “money-ology,” a dangerous trend that is rapidly eroding the fabric of our nation and continues to escalate. It is evident that many candidates funded the transportation of delegates from various districts and cities, covering their lodging and accommodation expenses. For instance, there were claims that one candidate facilitated the transport of approximately 1,000 delegates from upcountry areas, with the cost of transport and accommodation estimated at Shs200,000 per delegate.

On voting day, an additional token of at least Shs300,000 per delegate was allegedly provided to secure their vote. This amounts to a total of Shs500m for these expenses alone, excluding costs for campaign materials such as posters, social media outreach, nomination fees, and district tours, which could push the total expenditure to approximately Shs700m.

Given these figures, it is pertinent to question how many Ugandans can afford such sums in a developing country where the GDP per capita is just over $1,300. These statistics underscore the reality that very few Ugandans have access to such financial resources, effectively limiting opportunities for individuals from humble backgrounds, regardless of their compelling ideologies or visions for their constituencies.

The prevailing economic conditions, coupled with widespread poverty, make young voters particularly susceptible to manipulation by candidates with substantial financial resources. These voters are often swayed by monetary incentives, prioritising immediate financial gain over the ideological content of a candidate’s manifesto. This has given rise to the phrase “Ekikuru twagala sente” (The most important thing we need is money) transforming the selection of leaders into an auction-like process where the highest bidder prevails.

Consequently, candidates with transformative ideas but limited financial means are often overlooked, undermining the democratic process. This dynamic fosters the election of “dealers” rather than true leaders, as many wealthy candidates finance their campaigns by selling assets or taking loans.

Once elected, their primary focus often shifts to recovering their financial investments, which fuels corruption. Public funds intended for service delivery are diverted to personal gain, severely hampering the provision of essential services. If commercialisation of politics had been prevalent during Africa's quest for independence, the continent may not have attained political freedom.

The unwavering patriotic spirit of earlier leaders, resistant to financial temptations, propelled them to combat wealthy colonial forces for independence. In contrast, a concerning trend has emerged today, affecting all tiers of elected positions from parliamentary roles to Local Government and even leadership in higher education institutions like universities.

The criteria for selecting leaders is increasingly influenced by financial power rather than qualifications, undermining democratic values and nurturing a generation of leaders devoid of patriotism and a focus on the populace. This trend is reflected in the escalating corruption levels, especially in sub-Saharan Africa. To tackle this crisis, one essential measure is to implement legislation that regulates election financing, which affects the people's will and largely determines the election results.

Furthermore, reintroducing political education in schools is crucial, focusing on patriotism as a fundamental subject from primary education onward to foster ideological clarity from an early age. Moreover, addressing unemployment is vital, as the belief that politics is a profitable career attracts even the elite, overshadowing other professions.

By supporting income-generating initiatives, we can alleviate unemployment, empower voters to resist financial manipulation, and enhance living standards, thus reducing the excessive dependence on politics for wealth. Additionally, reinforcing anti-corruption measures through strict laws and harsh penalties for offenders will further discourage malpractices. Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play a crucial role in this initiative by mentoring youth and conducting widespread awareness campaigns to emphasise the risks of political commercialisation and the importance of electing principled leaders.

Ultimately, Uganda has the opportunity to learn from and implement effective strategies used by nations that have successfully reduced the impact of money in politics. By adopting these approaches as a country, we can enhance the integrity of our electoral systems and cultivate a political landscape where leadership is based on vision and competence rather than financial influence.

Deuce Tumwizere, Bachelor degree in Economics Graduand




