The deceit about mindset change

Seated in my small room in Livingstone Hall, having sketchy plans for lunch, boredom on Women’s Day takes me to log into my twitter to enjoy the tweets.

What catches my attention first and fast are videos of frivolous arrest of innocent women peacefully protesting human rights abuse in Uganda. Secondly, is Mr Wafula Oguti expressing his disappointment about his fatherland failing to put up a state of art equipment for her citizens, consequently forcing many Ugandans to travel and queue in Nairobi for PET scan services.

Kenya’s letter suspending the importation of milk citing the heavy rains nearly makes me log out but another young happy Ugandan has posted herself half naked and this raises my appetite to continue the scroll. Mr Charles Rwomushana, as usual is busy buttressing his unfounded narrative about “Kyagulanyi gang” this time branding Hon Ssenyonyi radical in his discussions.

Of course, I land on one or two others who have re-echoed their stand against LGBQT community, or thrown an insult about “Ababi bamabati having been given front seats on women’s day celebrations in Kiruhura” and others are comfortably still lost in thoughts of Khloe.

A few I must say had constructive tweets; the likes of Amos Wekesa, Hillary Bamulinde, Livingstone Mukasa and others. Kudos to them. All this throw me into pondering about how long do we need to go to achieve desired level of mindset change, whose mind needs to be changed and what benefit has the country reaped from the billions allocated to mobilisation and mindset change in 2022/2023 budget?

According to the digital report published last year, Uganda had a population of 47.7 million people. Of these 13.92 million use internet, 2.80 million, equivalent to 5.9 percent of the total population, use social media and the internet penetration rate stood at 29.1 percent of the total population. This shows social media has got a valuable role to play in influencing a new way of thinking in Ugandans if put to right use but who thinks better such that they give us a model, inspiration or even undoubted measure of a perfect mindset? Mahatma Gandhi said, “A man is but a product of his thoughts.”

This enables me to question the mindset of our old people and leaders because their actions can’t convince us enough that they have the right mindset. A scandal after another involving the high rank leaders with no piece of shame to lie in full glare of cameras, steal from the poor, spread hate speech or add zeros to their salary figures after heavily taxing startups to their collapse.

All these easily make their way to social media platforms where majority youth who constitute 78 percent of population are alive and ready to feed their minds. I am not saying we don’t have the former who’re trying so hard to sort out the mess but the ratio to those who creating mess is 1:50. It’s high time we accepted that largely, the young people, followers have applied monkey see monkey do or sourced their anger from poor service delivery in it’s broadest sense witnessed in many areas.

The nascent notion of one class of people is “eating our share” so they deserve hate, death or showering them with stones stems from protracted actions seemingly communicating “the other class wants to take away our food” so they deserve nothing but illegal detention, torture or even death.

It would therefore be amicable for the leaders to change their mindset and consequently act in the interest of the public rather than merely blowing trumpets about degeneration when the public is simply replicating their leaders’ action in similar or different manner.

Without this, in my humble opinion, allocation of billions to mindset change is another plan to waste hard-earned resources and pure deceit.

Regan Mugume