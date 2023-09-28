The double standards of single parenthood

Single parenthood has been a challenging phenomenon within many societies across the world, with Uganda being no exception. The growing increase in the number of young single parents, particularly women, is raising broader societal concerns with women disproportionately criticized and judged more severely than their male counterparts.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics report 2023, the number of single parents, predominantly women, has vastly increased from 20% in 2020 to about 30% in 2023. The age demographics revealed that the majority of these single parents are between the ages of 18 to 35, hence falling into the youth bracket.

The societal attitudes towards single parenthood significantly differ based on gender, with women being judged more harshly than men. Gender expectations, cultural norms, and religious beliefs have significantly contributed to this double standard.

Women who become single parents are seen as having deviated from societal expectations of being a wife and mother within an institutionalized marriage, hence are labelled derogatory terms such as ‘promiscuous’ or ‘immoral’. Contrastingly, men who father children out of wedlock are often not subjected to similar criticisms, seemingly absolved of the same level of responsibility.

A 2023 study by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) demonstrated the existence of this double standard from both rural and urban perspectives in Uganda. Cases from Urban areas revealed that young single mothers faced stigma and discrimination in multiple aspects of their lives, including employment and education, with many being denied opportunities solely due to their single-mother status.

Young single fathers faced none. The situation was even worse in rural areas. Female single parents not only faced severe ostracism but also experienced disproportionate poverty levels mainly due to the sexist cultural norms restricting them from owning land or other assets.

Societal expectations are driven by cultural, religious, and patriarchal structures, which often perpetuate these double standards. When young women become single parents, they are often accused of destroying the social fabric of the community. In Uganda, young women who have become pregnant and are raising children alone are often met with ridicule, harassment, and discrimination both in person and online.

Despite being strong and brave enough to speak out about the neglect they experience from the men who impregnated them, these women are silenced by society’s patriarchal norms. Their voices are disregarded and their experiences dismissed due to their single parenthood status.

Meanwhile, their male counterparts who have absconded their parental responsibilities are protected by cultural and religious norms that prioritize male autonomy and entitlement. This disparity in treatment is lately taking a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of young women in Uganda. They are left feeling isolated and unsupported, with little to no access to resources or meaningful support.

To address this glaring inequality and double standard, several steps must be taken. Societal norms need to be challenged, and gender-equitable values should be promoted. Increasing access to sex education, and implementing policies ensuring gender fairness and supportive services for young single parents would be a step in the right direction. It is time for society to recognize and address the systemic inequalities that enable the harassment and discrimination of these young women. Only then can they achieve the justice and respect they deserve as full and equal members of their communities.

The double standard of single parenthood in Uganda requires urgent redress, as it disproportionately affects women, hindering their opportunities and growth.

By creating an inclusive and equitable society, Uganda can have a prosperous future where every young parent, irrespective of their gender or marital status, is respected and supported.