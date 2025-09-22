The Dubai porta potty scandal: Enough is enough

For years, media outlets, including this publication, have reported harrowing stories of young Ugandan women lured to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with promises of lucrative jobs as domestic workers. These stories reveal a grim reality: sexual assault, forced prostitution, drug abuse, gruelling work hours with little or no pay, and confiscated passports. The recently released BBC Africa Eye documentary titled: Death in Dubai: Dubai Porta Potty, has elevated this narrative to a new level. It not only amplifies the voices of victims but also exposes, through chilling visuals, an untouchable perpetrator orchestrating this human trafficking network.

The documentary has sparked outrage across social media, with demands for the Ugandan government to hold the culprits accountable. In a virtual interview with NBS on September 17, Celina Runako, the London-based BBC journalist behind the investigation, revealed that the documentary was the result of two and a half years of meticulous work. She described how young Ugandan women are deceived with promises of better lives and jobs in Dubai, only to arrive and find themselves trapped in debt to recruiters who coerce them into prostitution. This is not the first time such stories have surfaced. Over the years, print and television reports have repeatedly exposed the horrors of human trafficking in the UAE, urging government action. Yet, disturbingly, the exploitation continues unabated.

At Entebbe International Airport, young women, often dressed in hijabs and clutching their passports with excitement, board flights to chase dreams that too often turn into nightmares. Once in Dubai, the harsh reality sets in: they’ve been deceived. With limited options, many succumb to their recruiters’ demands, enduring distressing conditions that shatter their mental health. Tragically, some, overwhelmed by despair, have taken their own lives. Enough is enough. As a nation, we cannot stand idly by while our daughters and sisters are exploited in the Middle East. If the government is slow to act, it’s time for us to take responsibility and address this crisis ourselves.

Here are three critical steps we can take:

1. Empower through parental guidance: Parents and guardians must remain active counsellors, even as their children enter adulthood. If your daughter expresses interest in working abroad, encourage her to thoroughly research the job offers and recruiters. Connect her with returnees who can share their experiences. An honest conversation with those who’ve been through such an ordeal may change her perspective. Equally important, parents must stop pressuring their daughters to seek greener pastures abroad to support the family. The pursuit of quick wealth can lead to catastrophic outcomes, with some girls returning home in coffins.

2. Exercise caution with contracts: Young women must avoid rushing into signing contracts for overseas work. Consult parents, guardians, mentors, or other trusted family members for guidance. Take time to introspect. If something feels off, trust your instincts and abandon the plan. Alarmingly, some girls travel abroad without informing their families, only notifying them when they face trouble. Transparency with loved ones about relocation plans is crucial to ensure safety and support.

3. Reject the illusion of instant wealth: To the young women who see Dubai as a quick escape from poverty, think again. The glamorous Instagram posts of slay queens paint a false picture. The reality on the ground is far different. Speak to those who have returned from Dubai, they carry invaluable lessons. All that glitters in Dubai is not gold. The Dubai Porta Potty scandal is a wake-up call. We must act collectively to protect our young women from exploitation.

By building open communication, encouraging due diligence, and debunking the myth of easy riches abroad, we can break the cycle of trafficking and tragedy. Let’s stand together and say, once and for all, enough is enough.

Albert Elwa Louis, Clinical Psychologist, Addiction Professional, and Executive Director of Focus on Recovery Uganda







