The energy policy for Uganda should focus on lighting all classrooms

When my friend, Dr Denis Ngabirano of Sumz food industries expanded his first food factory, he needed to access adequate power to run the many machines he had acquired to beef up the factory production chain. To access adequate power for his modern machines, he bought a bigger transformer to fit his production capacity.

As if that was not enough, for his journey to industrialization, he again, had to scale up his power connectivity from a normal power line to a three -phase line to facilitate sustainable production. This, I witnessed as he installed a bigger transformer for his factory. And as the saying goes, the rest is history! This is the story every Ugandan entrepreneur will tell. In order to understand whether Uganda is energy secure, energy independent or resilient even as we prepare for massive industrialisation, is to ask the big question whether all classrooms in our education institutions have adequate and reliable electricity.

Denis’ access to reliable electricity is the same story the proprietor of Kabeihura mixed Farm in Rubirizi district, a one Mr Muhoozi will tell you regarding his 2,000 -litre milk cooler plant that requires connectivity to a three- phase line if he is to maintain his farm equipment in good standing as provided to him by Naads. To avoid recurrence of the same story among entrepreneurs with specificity to education entrepreneurs, the energy policy for Uganda should focus on addressing power inadequacies and absence in all classrooms, laboratories, dormitories and teachers’ houses.

Launched at a time when Uganda as a country aspires to transform Ugandan society from a peasant to a modern and prosperous country within 30 years, is good timing. As the Equator crosses Uganda at Kayabwe, there should be no excuse for inadequate solar energy in schools. Again, gifted by nature as it is always said, the good words should be translated to help Uganda with the much- needed electricity in our homes and offices. With abundance of wetlands, lake and river water, flora and fauna, it is critical that the 5-6 kWh/m2 radiation Uganda as a country enjoys per day on a flat surface is translated into actual electricity to avail education institutions with power.

In conclusion, as we prepare for the 2023 national examinations, many candidates need to be helped to write their final exams from classrooms with unreliable electricity. To a privileged few in areas where electricity is reliable, strong winds and stormy weather conditions will also need to be arrested through provision of solar energy as an alternative. Since John 8:12, reminds us of the statement, “I am the light of the world, whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life,” is the same statement the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development should have as its tagline beginning this examination season. Reminiscing how Jesus, son of God, confronted darkness, ignorance and death on earth, is definitely the same in having the energy policy to end darkness in all classrooms in our schools be it public or private. Specifically, rural schools should be prioritized in having their classrooms lit, rural schools are prioritised, we shall surely celebrate and congratulate the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development upon launching the 2023 energy policy for Uganda and also remind them that none has been left behind.

Finally, since it is always a practice that the National Planning Authority communicates key policy matters to the office of the Prime Minister for consideration and review at a given time, it is urgent that the office of the Prime Minister expedites all policies due for revision to enable the public access power for lighting, cooking, washing and production.

In the same vein, it is critical that all attendant guidelines and standards to facilitate implementation of the energy policy be fully operational must be put in place in time.

If put in place and endorsed by the minister in time, the country will not only have survived the darkness but rather benefited from the efficiency associated with the energy policy launched.