The excruciating reality of office/work politics

"What's wrong with the world, mama? People livin' like they ain't got no mamas. I think the whole world's addicted to the drama, only attracted to things that'll bring you trauma. Whatever happened to the values of humanity? Whatever happened to the fairness and equality?

Instead of spreading love, we're spreading animosity. Lack of understanding is leading us away from unity. That's the reason why sometimes I'm feelin' under. That's the reason why sometimes I'm feelin' down. There's no wonder why sometimes I'm feelin' under. Gotta keep my faith alive 'til love is found. Now ask yourself: Where is the love…? Where is the love?" — a song by Black Eyed Peas.

I am a debutant in this publication. I hope my first article can speak to a disenfranchised soul out there. As you and I grow in employment life, we realise there is a lot of dishonesty in our workplaces, directed at us by our seniors, juniors, and same-level colleagues who defame us.

A highlight of those experiences is here in this piece. Meanwhile, Obuntu is the equivalent of humanity, while okuryaana means consuming ourselves in petty fights that are of no great cause, as translated from Runyankore, a western Uganda local parlance. Crafty, underhanded ingenuity to deceive or cheat is the way of life in workplaces. Colleagues play smart and land others in trouble; they seldom shield fellow employees. They exhibit contemptuous actions or speech while their fellows face challenges. The endless rumour-mongering—the spread and hunt for rumours—is another workplace bottleneck that has devoured us all. It is characterised by cliques that worship the one person who has absolute power in an organisation; they often disciple that person without any moral instinct or intellectual scrutiny.

Most appalling, pot-bellied family heads and youth of less virtuousness kowtow to this sickening mode for as long as they make it to the next promotion. Anyway, Theodore Roosevelt told us thus: “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a grey twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

Dear reader, face the bitterness (often marked by intensity or severity in approach and responses) with courage and belief that you too, someday, shall be in a position of influence. Dear heads of departments and company owners, how often do you talk to your employees about their grievances? Employees of all ages and proficiency have been left demotivated, devoured by work politics.

A sad reality! Dear employers, this is to kindly remind you that you have a duty to ensure employees are enfranchised at workplaces by protecting them from biases from their supervisors and colleagues. By evading motivation approaches, you are a catalyst in the continued unemployment because someone can quit a job due to circumstances met at work, resulting in consequences like depression, disgust, and unfairness. The ill-minded employees—you can hone your skills appropriately without frustrating someone. Not everyone has made it to the top deceitfully. Why are we devouring ourselves anyway? Why the sudden lack of empathy? It’s my humble prayer that we be our brothers’ keepers rather than destroyers.

We, however, should not applaud incompetence, but we have a duty to help someone be better competitively at work and beyond through avenues like on-the-job guidance, supporting their growth and ideas, among other aspects. Directors, chief administrative officers, general managers, and heads of departments should periodically find out a few facts on the oppression devouring your employees, meted out by their supervisors and colleagues. Get out there, be the reason someone sees the light they desire to see, dear “Boss,” because one will give an extra inch of effort when they are motivated.

The writer, Bunyoonyo Bwaruzira Jr, is a teacher of English and Literature in English by profession. | Public Administration and Management enthusiast.