The future lies in renewable energy

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Most of the energy used for electricity, heat and transportation in the world is largely sourced from fossil fuels.

However, due to global warming and its effects, there is an urgent shift from the use of conventional energy to renewable energy.

The world is moving away from the use of fossil fuels simply because they aren’t regenerative and are a danger to our health as well as the environment.

Renewable sources of energy are forecast to supply about 40 per cent of the world’s electricity in 2030, with hydro power making up about half of that output, followed by wind and solar.

Uganda’s contribution to this percentage is uncertain but what is clear, is that there is need to embrace renewable energy.

Undoubtedly, government’s efforts in increasing energy supply in the country are laudable. However, to meet the deficiency, diversification of the energy sector into renewable energies is the way forward.

Advertisement

The future of energy lies in renewable, sustainable and clean solutions. With several renewable energy options like, solar, wind, biomass, bio-gas ( land fill and digester gas) and Geothermal, the limitation can only be in national policies that support research, creativity and innovation.

If one is to compare Uganda to countries like Singapore that doesn’t have the natural resources, land area and climatic conditions for large scale deployment of renewable energy, Uganda is truly gifted by nature and is capable of implementing several renewable energy projects.

Singapore is able to thrive because of the right policies. The city country has chosen solar power as its choice of renewable energy and is well on track towards the use of green energy.

The clean energy push is part of Singapore’s green plan that also includes measures such as planting more trees, infrastructure in electric vehicle charge points and ceasing new registrations of diesel cars from 2025.

According to the UN, the world is making progress towards goal seven of the SDGs. (affordable and clean energy) with encouraging signs that energy is becoming more sustainable and widely available.

Access to electricity in poorer countries is fairly progressing, energy efficiency continues to improve, and renewable energy is making impressive gains in the electricity sector. Looking at Africa, reports from the international Renewable Energy Agency reveal that Africa has shown great progress in the development of its solar energy markets over the recent years.

The advancements in the use of renewable energy are driving society transformation. They are intended to promote sustainable economic growth, create jobs, prevent premature deaths through reduced air pollution and introduction of affordable energy to rural areas, allowing people to refrigerate produce or medication and enable children to study by light after sunset.

The era of fossil fuel is fading, adopting clean and renewable energy is the way forward. The onus is on the government to play an enabling role by promoting and implementing policy interventions that accelerate the growth of renewable energy in the country.

Katherine Nabuzale, rkatham@yahoo.co.uk