The importance of empathy in politics, corporate governance

Empatia, the Finnish word for empathy, became used by politicians in Finland in the second half of the 20th century. In a way, empathy is being able to see through the eyes of others. If the real meaning of empathy is learnt, chances are high that it would become a prerequisite for social change and social mobility. To Georg Shugart, empathy was a form of ‘professional love’ that enabled the counsellor to genuinely feel with the clients and help them, while retaining a professional distance. Studies covering numerous countries indicate that empathy is an essential stance in the modernisation process. Although empatia entered the Finnish parliament in the 1970s, talking about ‘putting oneself in someone else’s shoes’ was of course nothing new. Politicians talking about empathy, while drawing on the scientific roots of the concept in psychology, still apply it rhetorically as if empathy were another word for sympathy, albeit in an improved, rational form.

The political language in Uganda has today increasingly been coloured by scientific terms. To borrow the vocabulary of Christian Geulen’s 2010, the concept of empathy in many ways exemplifies the early 21st-century tendency to ‘socialise science’, meaning the drive to make science useful for society. Frans de Waal, talking about an ‘Age of Empathy’, has an evolutionary biological and positive take on empathy as a human capacity that can better society (Olson 2013; Segal 2018). The world in general and Uganda in particular seem more divided than ever before, depending on the lenses you use to look at things. In many ways, the society’s love of egocentrism and individualism has isolated many people. Exacerbated by hyper-tailored tech algorithms, the situation has created more siloed conversations and polarised viewpoints. In such a myriad of events, it’s no surprise that empathy for our fellow men hasn’t often been prioritised.

Yet in politics today, where empathy ought to have been upheld to lead us to enhanced civic engagement, improved policy outcomes, reduced polarisation, increased trust, and legitimacy, the atmosphere seems to be going crazy with several personal verbal attacks, threats to life and physical fights, bad language, and character assassination all over Uganda. Truth be told, each one of us living in Uganda has had a share of several languages of political displeasure in different forums. Today, everyone sees this country and their contribution through different lenses. But the maxim viewpoint should be that even if we don’t fully align with others’ viewpoints, as leaders, managers, politicians, and civil society, we ought to create an empathetic environment where we all feel heard and respected.

At this rate and juncture, I would rather urge our country to massively rethink towards adopting empathy in all spheres. This way, we would harness the power of human connection to guide meaningful change, and those in leadership positions would lead the way with their actions, plus levels of dehumanisation of others would lessen. Even in today’s private sector, which has become more diverse and inclusive, the corporate culture of broadening empathy should incrementally emerge as a critical skill as leaders seek to foster collaboration, innovation, and trust. Therefore, by practising empathy, both the private and public sectors, civic society, and politicians can create a more stable, peaceful, responsive, inclusive, and effective political landscape.

And I would rather that, going forward, parliamentary debates display how politicians deploy empathy to oscillate between numerous perceived dichotomies, such as nature and nurture, or individual and collective, depending on the rhetorical situation and without scientific precision. It can be evidentially and positively conceptualised that empathy in politics would be conveyed through actively listening to and understanding diverse perspectives, acknowledging shared experiences and emotions, plus using inclusive language to the population. It’s therefore incumbent upon our leaders, both in private and public offices, to demonstrate empathy by truly listening to stakeholders and constituents' concerns without interruption, reflecting on what they have heard to ensure understanding and validation of their feelings.

Like it or not, as Ugandans, we ought to operate with perspective and cultivate inclusive practices in our lives. Finally, akin to patriotism, I want to strongly sound the deepening of empathy in Uganda’s politics and corporate governance; this story is ongoing and still incomplete. A further discussion on how society should change from advancing individual performance to cooperative or group-based performance, right at the constituency level to the national level, is evolving. By and large, in this new, collaborative society, a necessary capacity should be empathy.



