The importance of wetland conservation

The media reported that a section of farmers in Kigezi sub region started to reclaim the wetlands to plant potatoes and other vegetables.

The farmers are taking advantage of the May-September season to plant food in wetlands, despite a presidential directive on wetland restoration.

Wetlands are amazing natural water filtration systems which trap natural sediment and organic matter and filter out pollutants from rain and storm water runoff such as toxic metals and fertilisers from industrial and agricultural activity.

It is noted that wetlands include some of the most productive ecosystems in the world, which are important because they host animal and in many cases it is the exclusive source of natural resources upon which rural economies depend on to provide food and energy, medicine, building material, dry season grazing and transportation for large human populations.

However much wetlands are among the most important natural resources and being among some of the world’s most valuable and diverse ecosystem, they are disappearing slowly due to increased population characterised by land shortage and weather variation

Wetlands are full of biodiversity serving as a home of plant and animal species including many that are endangered, such as birds, amphibians, fish and all sorts of mammals and insects that rely upon wetlands for survival and it is noted that a quarter of these animals and plants which take wetlands as a home are at risk of becoming extinct, which is unfortunate.

Therefore, the government needs to put in place sensitisation programmes and conduct awareness campaigns through trainings and educational initiatives on radios, social media and local newspapers to disseminate information about the ecological importance of wetlands, the benefits of preserving the ecosystems and the necessity of demarcation.

This will empower the community to actively participate in the long-term management and protection of the wetlands without any resistance of the demarcation exercises hence leading to the better compliance with regulations and long-term sustainability of the wetland management efforts.



Measures taken

The Uganda Gazette on wetlands, titled “The National Environment (Declaration of Wetlands) Notice, 2023”, is a legal document issued by the government in September 2023. This notice was launched on World Wetlands Day 2024 and serves as a crucial step towards safeguarding wetlands by:

1. Declaring all 8,613 wetlands officially protected. These wetlands are now legally recognised as critical ecosystems and activities such as encroachment, drainage, or pollution within them are prohibited.

2. Providing legal backing for conservation and wise use. The gazette provides a legal basis for the government to act against wetland degradation and promote sustainable management practices. This involves activities such as restoration, education, and regulation of permitted activities.

3. Contributing to climate resilience and community benefits: By protecting wetlands, Uganda enhances its ability to cope with climate change impacts like floods and droughts.

4. Providing detailed information about each wetland: The notice includes the names, locations, maps with boundaries, and total area coverage of each wetland. This transparency enhances awareness and facilitates enforcement of protection measures.