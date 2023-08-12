The indisputable role of music in national integral development

By definition and description, music is the art of sound in time that expresses ideas and emotions in significant forms through the elements of rhythm, melody, harmony, dynamics, tempo, structure, expression, texture, pitch and timbre.

Music falls into genres in varying ways, such as popular and art music, or religious and secular music! These classifications may overlap! Music is an ancient art form that began during prehistoric times and carries with it a history for human culture throughout the world and antiquity.

There is a psychological relationship between music and human effect and in everyday life, music is used to regulate, enhance and/or diminish undesirable emotional state. Therefore, music affects every human life and resonates every style and dynamics! In music, adults and Children build their knowledge of basic techniques through a set of fun activities based on each element and they will grow their confidence, quick learning and collaborative skills in life.

The music industry is composed of song writers, performers, sound engineers, producers, tour organisers, distributors of instruments, accessories, and sheet music. The creation of music is commonly divided into musical composition and performance, though the topic itself extends into academic disciplines, criticism and psychology. Music may be performed or improvised using a vast range of instruments, including the human voice!

Music can be listened to by individuals, but may also be played in public and private areas, highlighted at both joyful or sad events such as festivals, rock and orchestra performances, funerals, burials et cetera and heard incidentally as part of a score to a film, television show, opera or video game. Music plays a key role in the political arena, cultural heritage, social strata, religious embodiment, academia, rite of passage ceremonies and entertainment.

Music as communication, has a stimulating nature on the mind. It appeals to humanity, encourages language development, overcomes stuttering, improves memory, strengthens feelings and relationships! Thus, all social systems require communication to form, develop and function communities.

Music is a tool that enhances cohesion, behaviour, connection and experiences. When people have learnt to love music and listen with ears and heart, their enjoyment will be of a far higher and more potent order, and they will be able to judge it on a higher plane and realise its intrinsic value for external performance in terms of integral development

Music inculcates concentration, cooperation and creates an environment more conducive to learning in other areas. Music is a response to mental health in all its facets and spiritually helps clients to maintain their health.

Music therapy is used with all individuals of all ages and with a variety of conditions, including psychiatric disorders, medical problems, physical disabilities, substance abuse issues, communication disorders, interpersonal problems and the aging. Most people have memories attached to some songs and these differ among individuals.

In the religious and spiritual context, music animates souls and make religious persons more devout and disposed to the will of the Divine. Music, thus, is a divine orientation because archangels and angels chant before the Creator for His majesty and love! Music, therefore is sacred, holy and divine love.

Music in all its facets is an indispensable element in the individual and national development because of its arousal and educative nature. It addresses, redresses, mitigates the acts of man. It introspects the soul for action!

The contribution of music especially in the national arena enhances the ministerial and sectoral development programmes in the face of evils and their causes. This is because music inspires the citizenry to integrity, sense of justice, rule of law, democratic governance, human rights observation, doctrine of separation of powers, true worship, and dignified work.

Therefore, there is need to avoid all forms of derogatory, invective, offensive, and funny music which does not instruct, edify and inspire the souls and hearts for personal and national integral development.

I continue to applaud the Ugandan musicians for the great work in the music industry! However, there is more need to compose music which inspires, motivates, enhances and empowers the citizenry to align their lives in all facets of national integral development programmes as well as prudent recreational entertainment. Thus, the nature of music composed has a bearing (influence) on the behaviour, character and development of the populace.