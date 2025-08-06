The IT gem in the fight for quality education

Reform, according to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, is a change that is made to a social system, an organisation, etc., in order to improve or correct it. Therefore, by definition, when a system or an organisation is reformed, it must not remain the same.

Uganda’s transformation journey has been articulated best by President Museveni. This is simply because he has the ability to detect, define, and diagnose a problem while taking into account the current context, the linkages to external factors, and mindset (what he often refers to as ideology).

One of the sources of a country’s wealth is certainly its human capital, basically its people.

In the latest Human Capital Development Report produced by Government of Uganda in conjunction with the World Bank, it came to light that as Uganda begins her journey to ten-fold growth, she needs to double the pace of human capital accumulation between now and 2040 from 39 percent to 56 percent as opposed to the usual 45 percent business-as-usual scenario (World in Data: Data from World Bank 2025).

When reports connote that there’s still some room for improvement, many times these are interpreted or depicted by media or other analysts as inaction or failure on the part of the government.

The VeryWellMind , an online resource on information about psychology, introduces us to a phenomenon called the negativity bias. The negativity bias is the human tendency not only to register negative stimuli more readily but also dwell on these events.

This bias is also known as positive-negative asymmetry, meaning we feel the sting of a rebuke more powerfully than we feel the joy of praise. It goes on to assert that studies have shown that negative news is more likely to be perceived as truthful.

This might be why bad news seems to garner more attention, and most of the media outlets take the approach of publishing bad news to derive sales and traffic to their publications or news sites. Government interventions get little coverage or perhaps are taken for granted.

In 1997, the government embarked on a programme called Universal Primary Education (UPE) to provide universal access to education. In a bid, therefore, to realise return on investment, which is a population that is productive and also equitably served, the government has introduced a few systems or tools to manage efficiency in the sector.

One such intervention is the Teacher Effectiveness and Learner Achievement tool. This tool takes an attendance automation approach, which aims to improve efficiency and accuracy data management compared to traditional paper-based systems.

This tool is built to capture more valuable information about attendance like time, location, staff choice of tasks to do and then transmit the data digitally to the central system at the Ministry of Education and Sports headquarters.

This information dashboard is visible to head teachers, district inspectors or education officers, who find it in a ready-to-use format (analysed and well-presented). The stakeholders are also able to access system-generated reports.

As at writing this article, the system is live in 5,000 out of 13,964 schools, 4,446 of which are primary schools, 696 secondary schools and 29 Total Certificate Awards Institutions.

The TELA System, with its face biometrics and real-time data synchronisation between the school and the Directorate of Education Standards in Kampala, helps achieve most of these goals.

Initially, school data is uploaded into the web/online system, and teacher data is captured by enrolling each staff by capturing their facial images and storing them in a database, often along with other relevant information like national identity data (NIN) and work ID.

From then on, whenever they approach the school offices, they clock in and out using the school smartphone.

The system does no allow signing in or signing outside of the designated office premises. This eliminates the possibility of collecting inaccurate data from recording ‘ghosts’.

The system has raised inspection standards in the schools it has been rolled out.

Interventions and reforms are continuous and are also an illustration of the commitment of the government in achieving efficiency across its programmes while utilising taxpayers’ money effectively.

Marcela Karekye, Special Presidential Assistant, Communication & Director, Government Citizen Interaction Centre.