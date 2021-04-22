The Katikkiro I know is committed to Buganda

By Guest Writer More by this Author

Social media has been a wash with talk about the health status of His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda. Indeed it is worrying but as believers in God, we should put everything in His hands as the best remedy is sought. Our living God listens and for sure He will listen to our prayers for healing of the Kabaka.

Several voices are calling for the resignation or axing of the Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga. In my view and I am sure the views of a number other people, this is uncalled for. It is obnoxious to blame the Katikkiro for what His Majesty is going through. The Katikkiro is certainly doing his best in the current circumstances. I believe many of us feel that it is not in the interest of the katikiro to see the Kabaka in that state.

The Katikkiro gave an elaborate account of what is happening to His Majesty, which I feel was made in good faith and which I certainly believe was not a lie because it is valueless and serves no purpose for the katikiro to lie to the nation.

The Katikkiro I know is committed to the cause of Buganda and certainly, he has worked hard to turn around the institution and get it where it is. Buganda has never been such an attractive institution ever before as it is today. It is more organised, more focused and with a clear roadmap to move forward. Buganda is an institution that is admired by many and I believe anyone would wish to seize an opportunity to work with it and this is coming at the time of Katikkiro Mayiga.

The voices calling for his resignation are not only untimely and a sign of disrespect, but are not called for. After all, “Kabaka ya siima”. At an appropriate time and when it is necessary, His Majesty will do as he wills. As for now, Buganda should not be put into disarray, let the Katikkiro be given space to serve Obwa Kabaka bwa Buganda. If this is not done, it will be a missed opportunity for Obwa Kabaka to make further momentous progress and the cost will be unbearable

John Mary

johnmary.ceon@gmail.com