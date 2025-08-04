The league that made us

In 2000, when I joined the inaugural class of Vienna College Namugongo, there was no football team. No official league. No pitchside coach shouting instructions under the sun. But there was energy. There was vision. And there was Roy’s League. It wasn’t sanctioned. It wasn’t funded. It wasn’t even fully understood by the administration at first.

But to us, it was everything. Orchestrated by a fellow student named Roystone, Roy’s League became our arena of creativity, competition, and belonging. Teams were formed. Transfers negotiated. Matchdays became rituals. Someone found a public address system. We had commentary. I still remember Andrew Kabura, then just a student, calling the game like he was on SuperSport. Today, he actually is.

In hindsight, what we built was more than a game. It was a culture of initiative proof that something lasting can emerge when people are trusted to shape their own institutions.

For me, that formative experience never quite left. So when I learned that the Vienna Titans, a team composed of recent alumni, had entered the International Schools League, it wasn’t just nostalgia that stirred. It was recognition.

Here was that same ethos, re-emerging in a new generation. Unofficial at first. Scrappy. Relational. Purpose-driven. They reminded me of us. I reached out to Richard Magezi, one of the organisers, and told him I wanted in. Not just as a supporter, but as a participant in something that felt true.

What’s remarkable about the Titans isn’t that they’re winning games, though they are. It’s that they exist at all. Players train after paying out of pocket to access a pitch. Some of them provide their own kits. They get benched one weekend and show up the next, still hungry. It’s all heart.

Since joining the management team, I’ve taken on the small but necessary roles supplying fruit, coordinating medical kits, contributing to registration fees. It’s not glamorous, but it’s grounding.

Alongside other alumni like Old Pals Investment Club , I see it as an investment not just in sport, but in continuity. Next season, I intend to go a step further. I won’t just show up as Kimera the individual. I’ll show up as Kimera the institution.

I plan to bring my company on board as an official sponsor, because I believe alumni support should be more than personal, it should be structural. It should scale. And the vision doesn’t stop with one league. The Titans are only in their second season but the dream is far bigger. We want to take this team around Uganda, across East Africa, across the continent, and beyond.

In Uganda alone, there are robust alumni-run leagues: the SMACK League, the Budo League, NGO League. These aren’t just casual weekend matches. They are long-season tournaments with more than 30 teams, deep sponsorships, and national visibility. That’s where we want the Titans to go.

To get there, discipline and identity must remain core. We carry the badge of Vienna College Namugongo and that means setting a standard. No drinking or smoking on match days. No drama. After the game, go celebrate wherever you want. But while you wear that jersey, you represent a legacy.

If we remain focused, and if we win, the school will want to be part of this story too. And there's something else. When we’re on the pitch together, something beyond football happens. We reconnect.

We relive the good old days. I saw people I hadn’t seen in decades at the 25-year celebration dinner. One guy couldn’t make it but called me at the last minute to say, “Next time, I’m in.”

That kind of reconnection matters. It reminds us who we were. And in doing so, it grounds who we are becoming. I was recently listening to a talk where someone asked: Why do cars have rear-view and side mirrors? Because you can’t go forward safely without occasionally looking back. That’s what these occasions do for us. They help us look back not to dwell, but to remember.

To appreciate. To recalibrate. And they will make us appreciate even more where we are going.

So I implore everybody to come and relive these moments that we shared so many years ago. They will help us move forward in our paths of life.

Kimera Bwogi