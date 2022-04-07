The love and hate relationship between electricity and rain

The weatherman on February 21st announced that the March to May wet season would be characterised by severe though isolated thunderstorms.

Uganda National Meteorological Authority said the downpours would replenish water bodies, thus hydroelectric generators and distributors should make the most of them to accordingly generate and distribute more power.

While the seasonal rain is a benefit for hydropower generation – in case the Directorate of Water Resources permits the discharge of more water – it poses power supply challenges.

A combination of strong winds, lightning, and thunder that usually herald, or blend with, downpours could dump twigs onto power lines or uproot trees as well as electricity poles, causing short-circuiting and unplanned outages.

For instance, rainstorms in Entebbe in February felled many trees and electricity poles, leading to outages that left many residents without the means to light their premises, charge their mobiles phones, watch their favourite sports shows or soaps, preserve groceries, or spin their industrial motors accordingly for hours.

It is not only in Uganda that the weather impacts on electricity supply.

Power users in California and Texas in the United States of America, a technologically advanced Country, too, often experience weather-induced outages.

Rain can reduce the insulation properties of the electric components and switches that attach the lines to the poles, leading to the interruption of the flow of power by blowing fuses.

That explains why auto protection systems used by power utilities might incapacitate power lines once, through artificial intelligence, they decode risk of either rain, lightning, or thunder that could induce faults or, in extreme cases, spark fires.

Of course, there are cases where there is neither rain, lightning nor thunder yet power still goes off.

Sections of the grids could be aged, individuals could be snipping the conductors to sell them, as is happening of late especially in Western Uganda, or illegal users could be overloading the transformers and cables causing them to fail.

It could also be because access to electricity is being shuffled, as happens world over, to balance the grid.

While power distributor Umeme Ltd has invested over $740 million (Shs2.6 trillion) over the past 17 years, expanding the grid, substations, connecting more consumers – 1.6 million now from 292,000 in 2005, and reducing energy losses – from 38 per cent to 17.2 percent as of February 2022, more is still required.

On July 31, a senior government official said on radio that to evacuate power from the generation stations to the users, expand the networks and ensure supply is reliable, Uganda would have to sink $3 billion (Shs10.6 trillion) in transmission and distribution lines between 2020 and 2030.

With that money, utilities would, among other things, string new lines, put up more substations, capacitor banks to stabilize voltage, surge arrestors to mitigate the impact of storms, switching stations and string alternative lines so that in case one is down, the customers will be supplied via the others.

Policymakers, though, are still chewing over whether it should be the utilities’ customers to pick the tab through the tariffs or the government should subsidise the tariffs.

Since electricity is not an ostentatious good, consumers will prefer it is priced below average cost of supply.

However, if utilities cannot recover their costs, they will squeeze things on the upgrade and maintenance sides leaving the grid vulnerable to weather changes.

Were the government to buy down the tariffs, it would draw away financial resources from, say, expanding the power transmission network and power generation stations.

Rain should not be an excuse for unreliable power supply. However, to make an omelette, someone must break an egg.