The man defying political logic

For years, the opposition groups in Uganda have believed in their “popularity” even when they are continuously trounced in elections at both the grass root and the topmost levels by the ruling NRM party.

The recent national elections in Uganda can attest to this. Of course, they argue and sing their unending monotonous song of “elections are not free and fair,” and yet they keep participating in these elections, trusting the electoral processes and some have always emerged as winners at different elective levels. It is only when they are defeated that they start whining and crafting excuses that are no longer worth listening to.

Millions of Ugandans are proving to the opposition factions that while they want to paint Uganda as a country that shuns Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the opposite is actually true. Ugandans have embraced Gen Kainerugaba, the Senior Presidential Adviser-in-charge of special operations, a former commander of Land Forces. Ugandans have stepped forward and organised themselves into groups such as Team Chairman , Original Muhoozi Army, Revolutionary Guards, the MK Army, the MK Diehards, and the MK Avengers, and not only shown unwavering support to his ideologies and tremendous accomplishments but also started nationwide mobilisations all over the country.

They celebrated the General’s birthday, an act that has garnered a lot of attention and support from both Ugandans and non-Ugandans, a wave that the opposition didn’t see coming in their bag of politricks. A wave that has stamped Muhoozi as a force to reckon with when it comes to popularity among all Ugandans, regardless of age, religion, and tribe!

A man of the year, for the year and the years to come, a man endorsed by the President of Uganda, a crucial endorsement at a crucial time when the minority opposition still hallucinates about the future of Uganda!

President Museveni commended the supporters of Gen. Muhoozi at a recent rally in Masindi for standing with him even amid intimidation, threats, and even harassment and oppression from the minority opposition vigilantes. It takes heart and belief to stand up for someone in such prevailing conditions fuelled by the opposition.