The misfortune of hand-to-mouth politics

The expression "hand-to-mouth" refers to a scenario in which an individual lacks sufficient financial resources or means for survival, resulting in minimal savings. It may also suggest a constant struggle to make ends meet, depending on day-to-day necessities without any foresight for the future, with those affected, whether individuals or families, finding it difficult to afford essential items such as food. The ongoing political campaigns for party primaries have been a blend of both drama and unexpected events as our nation progresses toward becoming a middle-income economy.

The media, particularly social media, have been flooded with amateur videos and images capturing some candidates striving to present their strategic proposals for various elective roles. From my perspective, this marks an exceptionally significant advancement in our country’s democratic journey within the Great Lakes region.

Conversely, the public has been exposed to unpleasant instances of voter bribery, confrontations among supporters and candidates, coercion, and unfortunately, the intoxication of voters with various types of alcohol! While it is commendable to reward voters and acknowledge their invested time, it is crucial to contemplate providing them with sustainable rewards. Instead of merely supplying food and beverages, politicians in Uganda ought to impart skills that enable voters to sustain themselves. There is a proverb that states, "Give me a fish and I eat today. Teach me how to fish, and I will eat for a lifetime."

This proverb carries a profound message regarding self-sufficiency and the significance of education and skills over simple acts of charity. The first part, "Give me a fish and I eat today," underscores the concept of offering immediate assistance or a temporary fix.

While this may alleviate hunger or immediate needs, it fails to tackle the root problem. The second part, "Teach me how to fish, and I will eat for a lifetime," highlights the importance of equipping individuals with skills and knowledge. By acquiring the ability to fish, a person can provide for themselves indefinitely, rather than depending on others for support. Beyond fishing, this principle can extend to various aspects of life, including education, job training, and personal growth. It emphasises the significance of promoting self-reliance and critical thinking within individuals and communities.

In Uganda, agriculture serves as the cornerstone for the country’s economy, playing a vital role in employment, income, and food security. While subsistence farming remains widespread, there is a pressing need for a transition, particularly in rural areas, toward commercial agriculture and value addition, which would catalyse development.

The President has recently embarked on a nationwide tour to assess the effects of the Parish Development Model (PDM) aimed at advancing this vision. However, it is disheartening that some politicians, instead of supporting the President's Pan-African development strategy, have chosen to divert the populace's attention to unsustainable rewards such as drinking and food sprees! It is indisputable that the president was not able to visit every area in Uganda in detail. Nevertheless, all other candidates have the chance to engage with these regions, inform the public, and identify their fundamental needs so that, upon being elected, they can present these issues in Parliament.

This aspect is still missing from the political framework of our country. In my opinion, democracy transcends merely changing leaders; it entails attracting the most capable individuals who prioritise the sustainability of the population along with political, social, and economic prosperity.

My wonder still stands. There is a visible mismatch between some candidates' aspirations and the real needs of their voters to close the sustainability gap in Uganda. Can we task our upcoming leaders to close this gap?

Written by Ahumuza John Vianney, University of Ghana



