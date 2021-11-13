The most enduring lesson from the Bachwezi legends

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • However, two lessons stand out from the Chwezi traditions that are relevant to our political situation.
  • From the oral traditions of Bunyoro, the Bachwezi are thought of as demigods who reigned before the emergence of the Babito dynasty. 

Some weeks back,  the Commander of the UPDF Land Forces tweeted about the security situation in Uganda, making a reference to the ancient Chwezi civilisation and how it’s descendants cannot be vanquished. 
As with most social media posts from him it was greeted with comical reactions. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.