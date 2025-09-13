The one-way journey: Reflections from Kampala to the heart

Recently, Uganda lost one of its most powerful men. His death reminded me of some thoughts I have been having over the last few years. About 20 years ago, I made my first trip to Kampala. From the deep end of Mityana, we rode our bicycle with my big brother up to town and then boarded some old taxi.

As the driver stepped the peddle, I was very excited. We made it to Kampala in the evening and everything was marvelous, from the thousands of lights to nice roads and so many tall buildings. I first came as a guest but later I returned and now I’m a resident in this beautiful city.

I always make journeys back to my village. While I have children who love travelling with me, I usually prefer to travel alone. Travelling alone gives me time to reflect on many things in life. Here are some my reflections, which in many ways have been re-ignited by the loss of Uganda’s powerful man:

Everything will eventually have a one-way journey.

One day, you will travel one way on the beautiful road from your village and you will never return standing.

One day, you will walk to your bed for one last time.

One day, you will close your eyes and never open them again.

One day, you will give one last smile and never again.

One day, you will have your best meal and never again.

One day, you will go to work and never again.

One day, you will breathe in and never out again.

One day, you will walk out of your house and never walk back.

One day, you will hug your loved one and never again.

One day, you will close your mouth and never open it again.

One day, you will sit in your car for the last time and never again.

One day, you will open your computer for the last time and never open it again.

One day, you will make that last call on your beautiful phone.

One day, you’ll see the sun rise for the very last time and never again.

There will be that time when those who loved you will think about you for the very last time and then move on!

That is the fate of humanity. For the sake of this fate, we ought to behave well, we ought to help those around us, we ought to be kind and we ought to enjoy ourselves because one day, we won’t be able to do that.

The Muslim cemetery on Jinja Road in Kampala. PHOTO/ ELVIS BASUDDE KYEYUNE

Do everything as if it is for the last time you’re doing it, after all, no one knows when the last time will be!

The writer, Celestine Katongole, PhD, is a Senior Lecturer + Head of Tourism Department | Makerere University Business School.