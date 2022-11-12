The only God we should believe

Often times when people mention the word ‘God’ there is a tendency to presume that they mean the same concept; a super natural being who created the universe and now oversees its operations. In real terms though, this notion is almost never true.

At the very least, the phrase God is employed to refer to diverse attributes of a persona each of which if dissected to the core will lead to a conclusion quite distinct from any of that born of the rest of the features. For purposes of this article, I argue that these separate identifications of God are four in number i.e. God the Creator, God the Conscience, God the Miracle worker, as well as the Symbolic God.

God the Creator takes the definition that I have adopted for my introduction. God the Conscience on the other hand, represents day-to-day perspectives of believers when they analogously link occurrences in their lives as telling of God’s will. Take an example of calamities that are often interpreted as punishment for misconduct. The third-last subset is that of supernatural events for which no other plausible hypotheses seems to explain but the fact that they are inspired by an actor superior to the rules of the universe. As for the Symbolic God, he is rather unique and so I will return to him later.

The common element between the first three representations of God is the fact that reference to each of them invites factual ascertainment. This eventually becomes the genesis of dogmatism and at times inspires those ‘compelled’ by the evidence to occasion absurdities. This pattern explains the employment of the Bible as a weapon of war by Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army.

Suffice it to say, none of these theories is backed by science. Biologists have for instance long proven that nature continues to evolve contrary to the creation story. This has been explained by among other things, the imperfect mammalian body parts today said to be adaptations to their descendent species e.g. the unnecessarily long recurrent laryngeal nerve.

Similarly, various religions (all claiming to be the only true ones) continue to report miracles akin to those registered by rival sects later on branches of spirituality they consider out rightly evil. A good contrast to the Christian faith is that of individuals in parts of western Uganda who attribute their healing to hot springs in the districts of Mitooma and Bushenyi. From this, it would seem that miracles have more to do with the makeup of human bodies and nature generally than God.

Unfortunately, indoctrination pays little attention to discovery thus necessitating a remake of our faith. In response, thinkers like Jordan Peterson and Jonathan Pague have now suggested a God who though not worshiped as existing literally still provides purpose and inspiration to those that believe in him. This God still maintains conventional personalities like Jesus and Mary this time round as only archetypes of a life worth emulating.

Like most inventions, this proposition has been a subject of heavy push-back from proponents of literalism. If eventually accorded room though, symbolism could prove to be the tool that aids well-meaning religious folks in ostracizing those that have mastered the trade of quackery.