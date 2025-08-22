The Parable of Talents: An economist’s perspective

In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the Parable of the Talents, a story often used to teach responsibility, faithfulness, and accountability. But beyond its moral message, the parable offers a sharp economic lesson. It’s a story about resource allocation, risk-taking, and most importantly, opportunity cost. In the parable, three servants are entrusted with different amounts of money by their master. Two of them invest the money and double it.

The third, afraid of losing what he was given, hides it in the ground and returns exactly what he had received. The master praises the first two and condemns the third because the third servant played it safe and that safety came at a hidden cost which is the loss of potential gain.

In economics, this loss has a name which is opportunity cost. Opportunity cost is the profit or benefit you miss out on when you choose one path over another. When the third servant buried his talent, he didn’t lose it. But he also didn’t grow it. By doing nothing, he lost the opportunity to make more and in economic terms, that’s a real cost. Too often, people mistake doing nothing as being neutral, when in fact, it’s often a silent loss. This brings us to a key distinction between accounting profit and economic profit.

Accounting profit is the revenue minus cost. For example, if you start a small business and spend Shs1 million on expenses and generate Shs2 million in revenue, your accounting profit is Shs1 million. On the surface, that looks like a success. However, economic profit goes deeper. It includes the opportunity cost of the next best option.

Suppose you had a job offer that would have paid you Shs4 million during that same period. By running your business instead of taking the job, you effectively gave up Shs4 million in income.

So, your economic profit is revenue Shs2 million minus costs Shs1 million minus opportunity cost Shs4 million, which equals a negative Shs3 million. In other words, despite the appearance of profit, you are economically worse off by Shs3 million which you would have gained had you taken up that job offer. This concept applies far beyond business.

Every skill we sit on, every idea we postpone, every opportunity we let pass carries a hidden cost. People who never apply their talents may think they’re avoiding risk, but in reality, they are paying a steep price. That price is the value they could have created for themselves, their families, and society.

A talented person who doesn’t pursue their gift is like the servant who buried his talent. They haven’t just wasted potential they’ve incurred an opportunity cost. This applies whether you're a creative individual who never publishes their work, or a sharp mind not challenged by their current job.

What does this mean in practical terms? For individuals, it means we should strive to use our talents fully. That might mean enrolling in training, taking on new challenges at work, or simply taking the leap into work that stretches and grows us. Growth rarely happens in safety.

Risk is uncomfortable, but necessary. Inaction may feel safe, but it’s costly. For businesses and investors, it means that decision-making should go beyond surface-level profits.

Every investment, every project, should be weighed not only by what it earns, but by what it could have earned elsewhere. Smart businesses account for opportunity cost because they understand that just making money isn’t enough if you’re missing out on making more elsewhere.

The Parable of the Talents isn’t just a religious story, it’s an everyday truth. Hiding a resource, whether it’s money, talent, or time, is not a neutral act. It’s a missed opportunity. In economics, as in life, the worst losses are often the ones we don’t see because they were never attempted.

If you want to avoid being the wicked servant in today’s world, the answer is simple: use what you have. Invest in yourself. Grow your abilities. Choose boldly. Because in the long run, the biggest cost isn’t what you lose it’s what you never even tried to gain.

John Robert Tenywa, Researcher & Economist [email protected]