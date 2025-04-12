The passage of time

Nine years ago, in January 2016, about two of my Ntare School S1 classmates got an idea and collected a number of us.

We held a get-together at Africana Hotel. Subsequent meetings were hosted by members. We have a WhatsApp group, and we share incidents of life that happen to us. Losses, weddings (of children, of course), sicknesses, graduations.

And when we can, support each other. Through financial contributions and, most importantly, through physical attendance whenever possible. We share life. Last week, one member posted that it was his birthday.

And that he had made 60. Then someone else said he made 60 already. I have always thought 60 years was old. Only because I am not yet 60, but not by much. In fact, I always feel that the age I am at is not old.

When I was in my 20s, people of 30s looked quite old. I soon made 30 and somehow, I now thought 30 was not that old after all. I looked at 40-year fellows as the ones that were old.

As night follows day, I soon made it to the 40s. I felt unchanged, energy wise (or so I thought), and I felt youthful. Just an adult. So I looked at 50- year-olds as people that were half a century old. Imagine a century.

And they really were old and even looked old to me. 1, 2, 20, 30,..50 years old. Very many years. I am in my 50s. And so you understand why the new old is 60 years. But these are my classmates.

There is a Runyankore saying that loosely translates that you can not be a brother of old men and be a youth. So now you get my situation. Some of these classmates I have not seen in a very long time. Over 35 years. When I meet them or see their photos, they look very different.

In fact, unrecognisable basing on my Ntare School memory of them. Very different. That's how I must be looking to them as well. We are classmates, remember. Some years ago, I would be a bit shocked to see this change. Because in the earlier years, in the 20s and 30s there isn't much noticeable change. People look the same even after 10 years.

Later on, the changes are noticeable. So I act very normal as if nothing has changed. Because I know they are also experiencing the same thoughts about the change on me. I am not sure what causes these facial and gait changes. Could it be the gravity that consistently pulls on our skin and muscle and bones? To cause wrinkles? Most times, I like to exercise my natural intelligence. Even as the temptation to use the artificial one looms. I feel this artificial one will one day erode our natural one.

I am sure Sam Altman, the genius CEO of Open AI ( creater of Chat GPT), agrees. Elon Musk alluded to it sometime back. He was one of the proponents of very close government regulation of AI. years back. Worried about how the use of AI will affect our originality and creativity, I once asked Chat GPT.

And it responded very quickly: "Are you worried that AI will interfere with your creativity and originality?" I said yes "Please use AI as a tool, not a crutch." It responded. And you know the difference. A tool enhances our capacity and creativity.

A crutch covers for a deficiency, a handicap. Divesting our basic thinking to AI might create a thinking deficiency, leading us to fail in the very basic human capacity. And hence relying on it as a crutch. It seems some education systems are grappling with this problem currently. With students unwilling to attempt even the most basic mind engaging tasks. I digress, of course.

Back to the passage of time. It seems we worry about the effect of the passage of time (I am intentionally avoiding the word ageing) because it reminds us how short and fleeting life is. That it is slowly moving towards its inevitable end. Since, as my friend said, "No one makes it out alive."

But might life's fleeting nature be the reason why it's beautiful, and enjoyable, and fulfilling? I read somewhere that the reason why we consider fresh flowers beautiful is because they are temporary. We can only have them for a limited time.

Artificial flowers can last a lifetime and can actually look nice and be made to have the smells. But we still prefer the fresh ones. Because they are temporary. Because they end. So we value them. Maybe we should enjoy and accept the passage of time and the effect it has on us.

And thrive in it. And enjoy the different experiences that each stage presents. The simplicity and light mindedness of youth, the responsibility, engagement, control, and education that the middle ages present. The respect that seniority presents (Hopefully).

The wisdom and discernment that longer years of deep engagement and observation presents.The accumulation of positive impact on other people. To accept that life can only be enjoyable if these changes happen. But they say easier said.... When that happens, I possibly will then accept the age I am at as old.

Beliah Bashabe,









Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;