The power of one: Why Uganda must embrace a single digital identity

Uganda is haemorrhaging Shs149 billion every year. This staggering loss, revealed in the Auditor General’s Report (FY2022/23), is the direct consequence of a fragmented and inefficient identity management system.

Imagine Mr Olotoberejo, a Kampala market vendor, weighed down by a stack of IDs, each a hurdle in accessing basic services. His frustrating experience is mirrored nationwide, from refugees denied healthcare to teachers marked as ghost workers due to disjointed systems.

This isn't just inconvenient; it's a massive drain on resources that could fund vital development. The annual losses include Shs53 billion to phantom employees, Shs32 billion in duplicate welfare payments, and Shs64 billion lost through tax loopholes.

The solution is clear: a unified digital identity. Picture Olotoberejo registering once, his biometrics linked to a single, secure digital ID.

Suddenly, accessing licences, healthcare, and payments becomes seamless, efficient, and free from the shadow of corruption. This isn't a pipe dream. India’s Aadhaar system, serving over a billion people, has slashed welfare fraud.

Estonia’s X-Road empowers citizens with data control while enabling seamless digital services. These nations demonstrate the transformative power of a single, interoperable identity framework.

Uganda already possesses the foundation with the National Identification Number (NIN). The next critical step is to build upon it: ensuring seamless data exchange between government agencies, embedding robust privacy safeguards, and guaranteeing universal access even in remote areas through offline verification methods.

The economic benefits are undeniable. The over Shs149 billion saved annually could build essential health centres, fund education for hundreds of thousands, and improve vital infrastructure. Concerns about a “Big Brother” scenario are valid but can be addressed through citizen-controlled data sharing and strict penalties for misuse, learning from countries with successful privacy-respecting digital ID systems. Inclusivity for rural populations can be achieved through offline biometric registration and verification, ensuring no one is left behind.

The time for incremental steps is over. Uganda needs a bold commitment to a phased roadmap: immediately mandating the NIN across all government systems, piloting interoperability in key sectors like health, enacting a comprehensive Digital Identity Act, and ultimately achieving one ID for all essential services, integrated within the East African Community. Uganda stands at a crossroads. We can continue to bleed billions and frustrate citizens with outdated systems, or we can seize the power of a single digital identity and leap into a future of efficiency, transparency, and inclusive growth. To our leaders, Stop building parallel systems. Start building one that works for all Ugandans. To our fellow Ugandans, Demand better. Your identity should empower you, not burden you. The future is One Identity.

Herrick Ochom,

Technology, Digital Transformation & Data Consultant

